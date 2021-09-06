Last week’s disappointing jobs report out of the US, did little to further the calls for immediate tapering of the US assets purchases by the Fed. This caused the Greenback to fall to the lows not seen since late July. What caught my eye was the huge jump in monthly average earnings up 0.6 % vs 0.2 expected. This implies that the employers are having to pay up to attract staff. This does not imply so much, that there are limited jobs available but more that the workforce is more reluctant to jump back into work following the pandemic. An increase in peoples pay is inflationary. Fed Powell has been quite vocal that the current inflationary pressures are ‘transitory’. But for how long can he continue to beat that drum with wages soaring at such a rate? By the looks of the USD price action so far this week, traders are perhaps beginning to rethink.

There is a bunch of Central Bank rate decisions this week, kicking off with the RBA out in Australia tonight and Bank of Canada later in the week. Remember, all the main Central Banks are in the same position. “Should we taper now or wait for the US?”. The race to taper has not quite started, but when it does the chances of them all following suit pretty quick is strong. The ECB (European Central Bank) will also meet this week. There is a real case building for them to jump first. Inflation is beginning to rear its ugly head. Much of the stimulus that has been provided there was to ease the pandemic slowdown. Now the economies s are reopening up, businesses are getting back to normal. There is a real case for the ECB to jump first which is why this weeks meeting will probably be the most important event for the week ahead. Should the ECB shift to a more hawkish tone and discuss the easing back of the assets purchasing programme the EURUSD will smash through the 1.19 and make a serious challenge to 1.20 level.

The Forex momentum meter this week still shows the commodity currencies still bid. The Yen and the CHF remain the softer currencies. For trend continuation plays this week, I am looking to buy the AUD, CAD and NZD and sell the JPY CHF.