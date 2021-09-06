Last week’s disappointing jobs report out of the US, did little to further the calls for immediate tapering of the US assets purchases by the Fed. This caused the Greenback to fall to the lows not seen since late July. What caught my eye was the huge jump in monthly average earnings up 0.6 % vs 0.2 expected. This implies that the employers are having to pay up to attract staff. This does not imply so much, that there are limited jobs available but more that the workforce is more reluctant to jump back into work following the pandemic. An increase in peoples pay is inflationary. Fed Powell has been quite vocal that the current inflationary pressures are ‘transitory’. But for how long can he continue to beat that drum with wages soaring at such a rate? By the looks of the USD price action so far this week, traders are perhaps beginning to rethink.
There is a bunch of Central Bank rate decisions this week, kicking off with the RBA out in Australia tonight and Bank of Canada later in the week. Remember, all the main Central Banks are in the same position. “Should we taper now or wait for the US?”. The race to taper has not quite started, but when it does the chances of them all following suit pretty quick is strong. The ECB (European Central Bank) will also meet this week. There is a real case building for them to jump first. Inflation is beginning to rear its ugly head. Much of the stimulus that has been provided there was to ease the pandemic slowdown. Now the economies s are reopening up, businesses are getting back to normal. There is a real case for the ECB to jump first which is why this weeks meeting will probably be the most important event for the week ahead. Should the ECB shift to a more hawkish tone and discuss the easing back of the assets purchasing programme the EURUSD will smash through the 1.19 and make a serious challenge to 1.20 level.
The Forex momentum meter this week still shows the commodity currencies still bid. The Yen and the CHF remain the softer currencies. For trend continuation plays this week, I am looking to buy the AUD, CAD and NZD and sell the JPY CHF.
Trading involves the possibility of financial loss. Only trade with money that you are prepared to lose, you must recognise that for factors outside your control you may lose all of the money in your trading account. Many forex brokers also hold you liable for losses that exceed your trading capital. So you may stand to lose more money than is in your account. ForexSignals.com takes not responsibility for loss incurred as a result of our trading signals. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making a the decision to copy our trades on your own account. We have no knowledge on the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade. You must make your own financial decisions, we take no responsibility for money made or lost as a result of our signals or advice on forex related products on this website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850
The EUR/USD pair finally gave up to resurgent dollar’s demand, although losses are moderate, as it currently trades around 1.1850. Soft German ZEW Survey and resurgent US government bond yields weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure, down to the 1.3780 region as demand for the greenback gathers pace. Hawkish comments from BOE’s Saunders were ignored, despite hinting at tapering.
XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support
Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.
Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Apple breaks out, so where next?
AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.