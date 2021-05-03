The Swiss franc is almost unchanged at the start of the week. In European trade, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9137, up 0.07%.
The US dollar posted strong gains on Friday. USD/CHF fell by 0.45%, its sharpest one-day loss in a month. The US currency received a boost as international investors bought up US Treasuries in month-end rebalancing flows.
Swiss Manufacturing PMI rises
The week started on a positive note, as Swiss Manufacturing PMI accelerated for a six straight month, rising from 66.3 to 69.5 points. A recovery in the global economy has resulted in increased demand for Swiss exports. A reading over the 50-level points to growth, and manufacturing continues to show significant expansion.
Aside from the movement in US Treasuries, positive US data on Friday also boosted the US dollar. The Core PCE Price Index, which is considered the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose to 0.4% in March, up from 0.1% beforehand. This is another indication of inflationary pressures in the US economy, which continues to fire on all four cylinders. The Fed insists that any spike in inflation is temporary, but if inflation numbers continue to rise in the coming months, the Fed may have to acknowledge that higher inflation levels.
Only last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that it premature to talk about tapering the Fed’s bond purchases. This stance, however, is not uniform amongst Fed members. On Friday, Fed Governor Robert Kaplan, who is not a voting member, stated the Fed needs to be talking about tapering its asset-purchase program. The Fed has insisted that it needs to keep its continue its stimulus, even though recent data points to a rapidly improving economy. If the upcoming nonfarm payroll release breaks the 1-million mark, the Fed may have to reconsider its stance towards a taper.
USD/CHF technical
-
USD/CHF faces resistance at 0.9182 and 0.9233.
-
On the downside, there are support levels at 0.9080 and 0.9029.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.20 ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2050, rising from the lows as the US dollar is dragged down by falling Treasury yields. The euro benefits from the EU's intention to loosen travel restrictions amid vaccination progress. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.39 amid vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has bounced amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US data is awaited.
XAU/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance above $1,780
Gold pushes higher after closing in the negative territory last week. A break above $1,783 could open the door for additional gains. Initial support for XAU/USD is located at $1,775.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?