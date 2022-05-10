Outlook: It’s a slow news week. Ahead of the inflation report tomorrow, we have the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model to mull over. It estimates Q2 at 1.8%, from 2.2% last week, led by “real gross private domestic investment growth worsening from -1.3 percent to -2.8 percent.” We get another estimate next Tuesday.

The lull gives time to read editorials and op-eds, something at which the FT excels. One is a Fed critique by fund manager Richard Bernstein. He says the real Fed funds rate is more negative now than at any other time in history at -7.5% vs. the 50-year average of 1%. In contrast, the real Fed funds rate was over 10% at the height of the Volcker regime.

“Some economists defend the Fed’s timid actions by suggesting inflation will cool once current supply chain bottlenecks subside. However, supply disruptions have been the root cause of the US’s worst bouts of inflation. The oil embargoes of 1973-74 and 1979 fostered a full-blown wage and price spiral. Importantly, today’s supply disruptions have already lasted longer than the 1973-74 and 1979 oil embargoes combined and supply chains still remain snarled. It is remarkable how investors, and the Fed for that matter, are playing down one of the most significant economic events in US history.”

Bernstein calls the Fed “timid” and says “The Fed wants to be viewed as a conscientious inflation fighter, but the extremely negative real fed funds rate says otherwise. Despite the Fed’s jawboning, they are what their real fed funds rate says they are.”

We might argue that the Fed has consistently and repeatedly said it cannot do anything about oil prices or supply chains, and it’s unfair to blame the Fed for them or even talking about them in terms of crisis when they cannot offer any help. Besides, the supply-driven oil crisis in 1973 and 1979 took place under conditions very different from today, including the US having become energy self-sufficient. What’s the truly significant event is not oil per se, but the first land war in Europe in over 75 years.

It’s becoming increasing clearer that sentiment in the stock market–extreme fear bordering on panic–is contaminating everything else, including FX. In another bit of analysis, Barclays head of research told the FT that the S&P fell 4.6% in Q1 and 9% in April, the worst monthly performance since March 2020. …

“Corporate earnings are not to blame. By Barclays’ estimates, companies are beating earnings forecasts at a record pace in both the US and Europe. But equities are ignoring earnings and taking their cue from bonds, which are having a horrific year. The US 10-year Treasury yields jumped 80 basis points from the start of April to above 3 per cent for the first time since 2018. It’s now close to a one-decade high.”

The rapid shift in sentiment in not due to inflation, which is falling, nor average hourly earnings, which are levelling off. It’s due to the extreme response to the Fed by the bond market, which sees the Fed backing down from “whatever it takes” to tame inflation to and avoid ruining the economy y being too aggressive. The fear is that if inflation is an okay 3% by end-2023 but the economy is sputtering, the Fed will quit. This is making the bond market volatile and disorderly. “But if markets stay queasy in the coming weeks, the Fed may feel compelled to respond. And surprisingly and perhaps counter-intuitively, the correct approach this time – unlike in the past – might be to emphasise its commitment to 2 per cent inflation rather than a soft landing.”

Her is a second opinion calling the Fed timid and not aggressive enough. Sorry, but this is too intricately complicated. Yesterday we said the world is trying to disambiguate the message from the Fed. But in the process, it’s overthinking the message and making it more ambiguous, not less, or at least less clear. The problem is that the analysts put too much weight on the neutral rate, which today would have to be ridiculously high and certainly more than 2%.

It’s as though they don’t believe the Fed can imagine an economy with somewhat hot inflation (like 3-4%) that doesn’t require additional hikes. They also seem to assume the Fed values highly the GDP numbers when those numbers are only keeping a particular kind of score and not the most relevant scores, which are more likely a bundle containing wage growth and capex. For example, trade deficits subtract from GDP. At a guess, this doesn’t pass the “so what” test at the Fed. If the economy is chugging along at (say) 0.75% and trade subtracts 0.75%, doe the Fed just quit hiking? No.

And in addition, a trade deficit does NOT subtract from GDP, as just about everybody reports. When GDP came out last week, every single major news outlook reported that trade subtracted 3.2% from GDP, even supposedly economically capable outfits like the WSJ and Bloomberg.

But listen to the St. Louis Fed: “To be clear, the purchase of domestic goods and services increases GDP because it increases domestic production, but the purchase of imported goods and services has no direct impact on GDP.” The US is the quintessential country in which a deficit means the economy is strong (and also that the currency is not overvalued).

Then there’s that soft landing. What, exactly, is a soft landing? It’s a slowdown in the economy that avoids a recession. A recession is a drop in economic activity as measured by GDP and lasting more than two quarters. But what did we just say about GDP? It’s an artificial construct that doesn’t do a very good job defining “activity.” You can have a technical recession with negative GDP but still have some critical components growing like mushrooms. Top of that list is consumer spending. Last week, vehicles sales raised real personal consumption expenditures from 3.6% to 4.4% and that was good enough to take the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow for Q2 from 1.4% to 2.2%.

A third and final bit in the FT is titled “Soaring dollar raises spectre of ‘reverse currency wars’.” What is a reverse currency war? To start, a currency war is a government deliberately devaluing its currency to build a trade advantage.

A reverse currency war is the opposite–forcing a currency higher to get a gold star for investing in the currency itself. This idea starts with the assumption that central banks have a “longstanding preference for weaker exchange rates.”

Raising real differentials is a side-product of fighting inflation. “The dollar hit its highest level against a basket of rival currencies in 20 years this week as traders respond to the Federal Reserve’s attempt to cool inflation with sharp rate rises. But where once central bankers outside the US might have embraced the rampaging dollar, now they feel shifts in exchange rates have added extra pressure to keep pace with the Fed… “The strong dollar is part of why you’re seeing very limited investment in emerging markets,” according to BlackRock.

The idea of a reverse currency war seems to have come from Goldman but everyone else is falling into line with the fancy term. In the UK, for example, fighting sterling devaluation is a form on inflation fighting. Also, “The Swiss National Bank, for so long one of the most active currency warriors, with its policy of not allowing the franc to appreciate too much, has also changed its tune. Andrea Maechler, a member of the SNB’s board, said this week that a strong franc has helped ward off inflation, which has risen in Switzerland this year but far less than in the neighbouring eurozone.”

Well. Not to be too picky, but a war is something that is deliberately chosen. War consists of specific actions taken consciously with various consequences enumerated and weighed. So, if we have a Fed that is deliberating targeting a stronger dollar, that assumes consciousness of intent. It’s just not so in the US. The Fed is not in charge of the dollar. That’s the Treasury. We would give ten dollars to anyone who can find a single Fed official who has said out loud a single word about the dollar in the past six months. Some back-room economist has said, “yeah, higher rates, stronger dollar” but it’s certainly not a stated or deliberate policy goal.

Besides, if other central banks keep up with the Fed pari passu, there should be no currency effect. It’s the differential that counts and in fact, it’s the change in the differential that counts. If the ECB and BoE were in lockstep with the Fed, the currencies wouldn’t be moving, at least not for yield differential reasons.

Even the ECB is hesitant to talk about currencies in the context of interest rate policy or guidance. It had a big crisis back when Duisenberg was ECB chief and before that, the FX market was roiled during the Clinton years when the TreasSec Rubin said “a strong dollar is in the US’ best interests.”

Those who do not remember history are condemned to repeat it. Central banks steer as far away as possible from currency matters. To accus them of a “war” is, pardon the crudity, stupid. Marc Chandler is more diplomatic: “Is that a helpful or accurate framing of the issue or is "war" an inflammatory image that is the material equivalent of click-bait?” Yes, “click-bait” is less obnoxious but the gist is the same–professionals blowing a raspberry to the whole idea.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

