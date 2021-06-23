Fed Chairman Powell did what he had to do last night, beat the transitory inflation drum and dampen rate hike expectation. Although the reaction in markets was not spectacular, it was enough to let markets move back into their happy place. Stocks rallied, notably technology, the US Dollar eased a little, as did US yields. Business as usual. Even oil finally saw some profit-taking ahead of next week’s monthly OPEC+ meeting.

The process was helped along by US Existing Home Sales edging lower again, albeit from a very high base. New mortgages and home sales have been easing for a while in the US, where I believe selling prices are now meeting buyer resistance. Japan and Australia PMIs also eased this morning, again from elevated levels and still in expansionary mode. The pan-European and US PMI releases tonight may tell the same story as the Northern hemisphere reopening boom slows somewhat. It is important to note that the recovery remains on track, perhaps just at more sane levels.

A softer Durable Goods and PCE Prices from the US tomorrow may also dampen the taper-tantrum nerves.

That should support US equities, especially big-tech once again, which are, for now, ignoring the threat of proposed antitrust legislation to reel them in that is brewing in Congress. That may be a story for Q4, but as I have stated before, the main threat to US big-tech's hegemony is the US Congress and antitrust legislation. Their Standard Oil moment could well arrive later this year, and they have upset enough politicians on both sides of the political divide to potentially make it happen. The evolution of this story is well worth investors monitoring closely.

In Asia, the calendar is quiet once again. The Bank of Thailand announces its latest policy decision today, and it will leave rates unchanged at a record low of 0.50%. As Thailand grapples with Covid-19 and a delayed vaccination rollout, and with the tourism sector still in deep freeze, any change in stance from the BoT is a 2022 story.

PMI's from around the world aside, the data calendar is quiet still; the start of a new month next week will ramp up the volume on that front. In the meantime, I still believe it is a day traders’ market this week. We are at the mercy of Federal Reserve speakers and headline bombs, meaning today's business as usual rally could be tomorrows taper tantrum. Investors should watch from the side-lines this week or stay nimble intra-day; it isn't the week for big directional calls.

On the subject of directional calls, Bitcoin slumped briefly below $29,000.00 yesterday, making me look very clever briefly. That 12% slump quickly turned into a similar-sized rally though that continues in Asia today. Given the amount of focus on the $30,000.00 digital armageddon level, I suspect the smart money moved their stop losses lower. When we didn't see a meltdown, the FOMO-nistas did the rest.

Sitting just shy of $34,000.00 now, it has probably weathered the storm in the near term, and I'll pick some numbers out of the matrix and say $30,000.00 to $40,000.00 will cover the rest of the week/weekend. Bitcoin may evening be benefiting from a flight to safety from other virtual Dutch tulips. But, like other asset classes, the whipsaw intra-day sentiment means it's not out of the woods yet either, and $28,000.00 is my new line in the sand to spark an exit trade.

Stocks resume their climb

An appropriately dovish Powell greenlighted a further recovery in US stocks overnight, with technology leading the way as the Nasdaq climbed 0.79%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.51%, while the Dow Jones edged 0.20% higher. Futures on all three have increased around 0.20% today, further underpinning sentiment in Asia.

Japan markets have paused for breath after a wild couple of day, the Nikkei creeping just 0.10% higher, while the Kospi has rallied by 0.45%. Mainland China is also enjoying a positive day, with the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 rising by 0.45% and 0.75%, respectively, while Hong Kong, home to many China technology behemoths, has leapt 1.50% higher.

Singapore has risen 0.55% after Global Foundries announced a $4 billion investment and vote of confidence in the City-state. Kuala Lumpur bucks the trend, falling 0.30%, with Taipei rising 0.30% while Jakarta remains unchanged.

Rising Covid-19 cases in Sydney has prompted other states and New Zealand to close their borders to Sydney travellers. That appears to have sapped sentiment, with tourism also likely to take a hit, as it comes just before the school holidays. That sees the ASX 200 falling 0.40%, while the All Ordinaries has fallen by 0.30%. The trajectory of the Sydney outbreak may well subsume other directional indicators for Australian stock markets for the rest of the week.

Like Wall Street overnight, Asian markets that are more high-tech-heavy appear to be modestly outperforming this afternoon. European markets should open modestly higher ahead of their PMI dump, but markets will still be vulnerable to headline and Fed-speak whipsaws for the rest of the week.

The US Dollar retreats

The US Dollar short-squeeze appears to have run its course for now, as the greenback fell overnight after dovish Powell testimony alleviated taper-tantrum fears. The dollar index fell 0.15% overnight to 91.70 in a volatile session that saw it rise to 92.15 intra-day.

The major currencies clawed back some of the week's losses, with EUR/USD rising to 1.1950, GBP/USD to 1.3950 and AUD/USD and NZD/USD to 0.7555 and 0.7020, respectively. Interestingly, USD/JPY continued to push higher, despite US weakness elsewhere and slightly lower long-dated US yields. USD/JPY rose 0.30% to 110.70, edging higher to 110.78 in Asia. The pair looks set to test resistance at 111.00, but unless US yields spike higher, I doubt that USD/JPY can sustain gains above that level for now.

In Asia, the US Dollar has risen broadly, especially against the majors, which are all between 0.15% and 0.20% lower today. There is no apparent news driving the movements, and if anything, it suggests that currency markets have moved into a wait-and-see range-trading mode for the rest of the week. Only a Fed-speak or headline surprise is likely to shift momentum decisively one way or the other.

The US Dollar continues to hold its gains versus Asian currencies, which have weakened again today after a neutral USD/CNY fix from the PBOC. It appears that most of the recent losses by the US Dollar have flowed into DM currencies rather than EM. That suggests that some residual nerves remain out there amongst investors, concerned that more taper nerves could reappear.

Overall, as previously stated this week, it is a day traders market. With a light data calendar for the remainder of the week, that is set to remain the status quo.

Oil pauses for breath

Oil prices probed the upside overnight but retreated to finish almost unchanged in New York. Brent crude fell by 0.12% to $73.75 a barrel, and WTI was unchanged at $73.05 a barrel. In Asia, both contracts have edged higher once again despite US Dollar strength, Brent rising 0.80% to $75.35 and WTI by 0.30% to $73.25 a barrel. Copper and platinum group metals have rebounded this morning, and I suspect that has dragged oil higher with them.

Although US API Crude Inventories fell overnight, oil failed to maintain its rally, and markets will closely monitor the official crude inventory data tonight. Attention is turning to next week’s monthly OPEC+ meeting with the mark split over whether OPEC+ will increase production. That fear is moderating oil's price gains, although underlying demand in the physical market means that any corrections lower will remain shallow and short.

Brent crude should now target $78.00 and WTI $76.00 a barrel in the coming sessions, despite OPEC+ fears, something that will become almost inevitable if the US short-squeeze has indeed run its course. The price action, however, may be much more two-way than uni-directional ahead of OPEC+ next week.

Gold treads water

Another market that appears concerned that talk of tapering is not over is gold. Gold's attempted rally overnight quickly ran out of steam, leaving it finishing 0.23% lower at $1778.00 an ounce in New York. Gold has risen a modest 0.18% to $1782.00 an ounce in Asia in another session of directionless trading.

Market sentiment across asset classes is flip-flopping this week, and I expect that to continue to a lesser degree now that Powell has steadied the ship. Support at $1760.00 has held impressively on Friday, while the $1795.00 to $1800.00 zone, containing the 100-DMA, provides equally firm resistance. A break of either of these support/resistance zones will signal gold's next directional move.

I expect gold to continue to range in a very choppy manner between $1760.00 and $1800.00 an ounce for the remainder of the week, until financial markets make their minds up about whether the global reflation trade has run its course.