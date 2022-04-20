Inflation for more than two decades did not bother us much because it remained low and stable around the world as we can see in the charts below.
The forces that kept prices low for more than two decades were many, including globalisation which boosted world trade as lower labour costs in developing countries led to producing more goods at a lower price. At the same time, companies were not maintaining large stocks taking advantage of the global supply chain. Hence, the production became more austere and efficient. Furthermore, Internet has enabled consumers to shop with the ability to compare prices, a fact that was acting as an essential element in pushing prices down.
But after the pandemic, everything changed. Because of the pandemic to support businesses and households, governments gave money to society, where people spent it on goods rather than services when the product supply was declining. As a result, shortages of goods were created, and thus the global supply chains were disrupted while prices went up because there was less supply and much more demand.
The war in Ukraine has pushed prices even higher, with inflation expectations predicting that inflation will remain high for a long time to come. But higher inflation is not necessarily detrimental to the economy. What is very destructive is the uncertainty about the extent of inflation. That is, the inability to predict the range that will move. If businesses and consumers do not know where inflation can go, companies will not know the equilibrium for raising the prices of the products they sell not to affect the demand for these products. On the other hand, consumers will not see the fair prices of products and what is the increase they must demand in their wages to maintain their purchasing power.
Moreover, in the world of investment and savings, no one will be able to make a clear decision without taking too much risk. In an environment of high uncertainty about price levels, investors will withdraw from economic activity, which will hurt the economy.
Thus, the faster an economy manages to stabilise inflation at one level, even if that level is high, this economy and its currency will be in a much stronger position than another economy that has volatile inflation, even if this inflation is lower.
The big challenge for central banks is no longer reducing inflation to 2%, which was their original goal, but keeping inflation stable because that would allow economic growth and prosperity, even if inflation is maintained for some time, well above 2%.
