11/10 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 15 handle gap down and then traded another 7 handles lower into a 9:33 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into a 10:21 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 54 handles into a 2:45 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into the close.
11//10 – The three major indices closed with a strong down day per the following closes: The DJIA - 240.04; S&P 500 - 38.54; and the Nasdaq Composite - 263.84.
Looking ahead – The S&P is now at the tail end of our 11/10 change in trend window. With Wednesday’s strong down day, we are expecting a low.
However, if the market doesn’t turn up by early Thursday and takes out Wednesday’s low’s the 4630, then this could be an acceleration to the downside.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
D. 11/09 AC - Saturn 180 US North Node. The major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
3. A. 11/18 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cattle and Cotton.
B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. The major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. The major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.
Fibonacci – 11/10, 11/13, 11/19-22, 11/26.
Astro – 11/10, 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4630 Resistance – 4685.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4630 Resistance – 4685.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold readies for a fresh upswing towards $1,884
Gold price consolidates the upside before the next push higher. The yellow metal remains undeterred by the global tightening calls after hot US inflation.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.