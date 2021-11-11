11/10 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 15 handle gap down and then traded another 7 handles lower into a 9:33 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into a 10:21 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 54 handles into a 2:45 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into the close.

11//10 – The three major indices closed with a strong down day per the following closes: The DJIA - 240.04; S&P 500 - 38.54; and the Nasdaq Composite - 263.84.

Looking ahead – The S&P is now at the tail end of our 11/10 change in trend window. With Wednesday’s strong down day, we are expecting a low.

However, if the market doesn’t turn up by early Thursday and takes out Wednesday’s low’s the 4630, then this could be an acceleration to the downside.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

D. 11/09 AC - Saturn 180 US North Node. The major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

3. A. 11/18 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cattle and Cotton.

B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. The major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. The major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/10, 11/13, 11/19-22, 11/26.

Astro – 11/10, 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.

Support - 4630 Resistance – 4685.

Support - 4630 Resistance – 4685.

