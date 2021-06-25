Chaos Clinic for 6/25/2021
This chart shows S&P EMini over the past 4 months. It helps put the past two weeks in context.
In prior Chaos Clinics I've noted the helio Pluto support and resistance levels. They help one to see the harmonic ratios between moves.
The most notable thing about last week's low was that it came exactly on the summer solstice. Many markets follow the Earth's seasonal cycle of solstices and equinoxes. Our holidays cluster near these dates.
We also have holidays clustered near the midpoints of the seasonal swings. So there is a natural tendency to divide the year into eight parts. Two swings of such a cycle are shown by the yellow line on the chart. The rally portion moved 360 degrees, with the pullback portion being just 90 degrees.
Given the strength of the solstice dip rebound, one might expect another 6 weeks of rally. On the other hand, one can label 7 moves of a possible Chaos Clamshell, so longs should be cautious.
This content was published on Dr. Al Larson's Chaos Clinic which you can attend each Friday for free.
Dr. Al Larson has developed a complete Chaos Model of Markets, four unique courses that let you become a Certified Chaos Trader, some very unique eMylar fractal pattern overlays, and tools that permit forecasting individual stocks and markets years in advance. You can also sign up for a free weekly email, and attend a free Chaos Clinic on Fridays. To learn more, click on the author's profile.
Be sure to sign up for the free weekly email!
Information on this page contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3900, pressured by the dovish BOE's surprise offsetting the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound
XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.