10/11 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 7 handle gap down and then continued 1 handle lower into a 9:31 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied sharply 32 handles into a 10:30 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 10 handles into an 11:20 AM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 8 handles into an 11:41 AM high. From that high, the S&P steadily declined 40 handles into a 1:48 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into a 2:15 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 9 handles into a 2:40 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 8 handles into a 3:02 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 23 handles into the close, closing at or near the low of the day.

10//11 - The major indices had a good down day with the following closes: The DJIA – 250.19; S&P 500 – 30.15; and the Nasdaq Composite – 93.34.



Looking ahead – Friday’s set up into our 10/08 AC window wasn’t very clear, with weakness into Friday’s close. The market resolved this with a sharp rally into Monday’s first hour. Sometimes the market has to go up, so it can go down. Looking ahead, we don’t have any major change in trend points until 10/14. That means there is a good chance for the S&P to trend lower for the next several days, possibly into Thursday.

The NOW Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. A. 10/08 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Coffee and Copper.

B. 10/08 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.

C. 10/14 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 10/15 AC - Neptune 90 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 10/15 AC – Jupiter in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Copper and Oats.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 10/15, 10/18, 10/29.

Astro –10/11, 10/14, 10/15, 10/20, 10/25, 10/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4280 Resistance – 4380, 4415.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4315, 4260, 4195 Resistance – 4430.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.