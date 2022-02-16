Recap 2/10 - 2/15 - The S&P opened 2/10 with a 60 handle decline and then rallied back to within about 2 handles of the 2/09 high. The 2/10 AM high occurred within one hour of the Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune, which was at 9:52 AM. From that high, the S&P declined 224 handles into a 2/14. 2:06 PM low. From that low, the S&P had a good rally into the 2/14 close, which was followed by a 60 handle gap up opening on 2/15. The S&P spent most of 2/15 trading mostly sideways with an slight upward bias, closing near the high of the day.

2/15 – The major indices had a very strong up day per the following closes: INDU + 422.67; S&P 500 + 69.40; and the NASDAQ Composite + 348.84.

Looking ahead – Our next change in trend window is 2/16 AM (Noon) with a Full Moon. This is the beginning of a huge cluster of huge Astro events. Please see details below. This has the potential for several big whipsaw moves and typically any big trend is likely to develop toward the end of the cluster, which would be following the coming three day weekend.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. E. 2/16 AM – Full Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Corn, Gold & OJ.

F. 2/16 AC – Mercury Maximum West Elongation. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

3. A. 2/17 AC – Saturn Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 2/17 AC – Geo Jupiter 60 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Commodity Index and Oil.

C. 2/17 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 2/18 AC – Neptune Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 2/18 AC – Pluto 0 US Pluto. This is a 248 year cycle. MAJOR change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 2/18 AC – Jupiter 60 US Part of Fortune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market math

2/17/22 – 729 (27^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

2/22/22 – 12,544 (112^2) days from the 10/20/1987 major low.

DJIA* – 2/22.

S&P 500* - 2/25.

Fibonacci – 2/15-16, 2/18.

Astro – 2/16, 2/18, 2/22, 2/23, 2/24.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4380, 4220 Resistance – 4580.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.