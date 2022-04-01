US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 98.545.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 100.46.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 43 ticks and trading at 148.23.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 88 ticks Higher and trading at 4552.75.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1937.60. Gold is 164 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Aussie and Nikkei exchanges which are Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales is out All Day by Brand Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 12:30 PM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 12:30 PM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 12:30 PM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/31/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/31/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral Day as we didn't see much in the way of correlation. The markets once again veered to the Downside and the Dow closed 550 points Lower. The other indices lost ground as well. Given that today is Non-Farm Payrolls aka Jobs Friday, our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday it was announced by President Biden that he will release one million barrels of crude oil a day from the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) in order to stabilize and reduce the price of gasoline at the pump. He will do this each day for the next 6 months. Whereas this is all well and good, The President and DC needs to start thinking about reopening the Keystone XL Pipeline to replenish the oil that will be consumed. Unfortunately, this announcement did nothing to propel the markets forward, however today is Jobs Friday so a good jobs report may move the markets forward but as in all things, only time will tell.