The US stock market ended July positively as investors prepared for a week full of corporate earnings reports and macroeconomic data. Many are also considering the likelihood of a "soft landing" soon.

The S&P 500 had a successful month in July, with a focus on pro-cyclical factors and signs of improvement in online advertising spending. Other critical economic stocks also showed positive results. This micro-recovery coincides with improving macroeconomic data, indicating that the US may achieve a soft landing economically, which many doubted due to the post-pandemic inflation spike two years ago when the Fed began raising rates in March 2022.

As we approach the middle of summer, there is a prevailing belief among people on the street that the Federal Reserve has probably made its final rate hike in the current cycle. This is due to the evident decrease in inflation pressures. Consequently, US stock markets are expected to concentrate on the declining inflation figures as investors aim to navigate the final stages of the Fed's initiative and reach the end goal.

The current economic conditions, including decreasing inflation, a pause in Federal Reserve tightening, and steady or increasing growth, could create an ideal situation for the stock market. For a while now, the market has responded positively to the idea of a smooth transition to a stable economic environment. This is reflected in the S&P 500's 19% year-to-date increase and also in the fact that it is only down 4% from its peak at the start of 2022 before the Tech and Biotech bubble burst post-pandemic lockdowns.

Since core inflation is currently within the Fed's comfort range and may even be below it, investors are increasingly confident that inflation can be brought down to an acceptable level without needing a recession. Recent data support this and heralds a potential end of the Fed's current hiking cycle.

Because the market has already taken meaningful credit for better growth and inflation news, the road ahead could be slightly bumpier than in the last few weeks. US equities are the poster child for the tension between macro news and valuation. Stocks do not look cheap, but there is little doubt that the macro news – higher growth, lower inflation – is a more equity-friendly mix than was expected.