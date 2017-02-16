The Song Remains the Same

Forex dealers stay in no man’s land very perplexed as the Greenback continues to underperform despite the run of strong US economic data. The markets are in flux with Global FX investors are doing little more than moving from one position event to the next while keeping positions light in between to avoid getting sideswiped by all the political noise.However, the current political landscape is unlikely to change soon nor will the debates surrounding Tax, Fiscal and Fed policies. As such we should expect the markets to come under renewed pressure and to be severely tested in the weeks to come

Australian Dollar

AUD remains very well supported as the reflation dynamics continues to run high with both China and US inflation indexes printing higher than expected. The Australia Jobs reports had a mixed reaction as expectations were slightly elevated following the firm NAB business survey earlier in the week.However, the firm NAB does confirm Governor Lowe’s optimism expressed last week. Nonetheless, we are heading into week’s end struggling to hold the .77 despite broader US dollar weakness, hardly a strong bullish signal.But the Aussie has been in real demand this week on the back of the reflation trade and perhaps a little overextended, so we may see further profit-taking and positions squaring as dealers opt to keep weekend risk nimble.

Japanese Yen

The song remains the same for the dollar bulls who are thwarted by short rallies with limited follow through. AS is so often the case this year when top side dollar position appears stretched, it reverses hard, and we now find ourselves trading -160 pips off the weekly highs precariously perched above the 113 level. It confirms the view that the market is in the midst of one continuous positioning event. However, the constant rebuff on dollar rallies is a worrying sign that the market may be favouring positioning for some sudden wave of risk aversion. Apparently, political jitters continue to override strong underlying economic sentiment in this current climate.

Chinese Yuan

The market is reticent without much going through. Newly minted longs are getting nervous by the lack of broader USD follow through post-Dr. Yellen hawkish speech which ultimately failed to convince investors that a March rate hike was on the table

USD Asia

The three top factors are driving Asian currency demand.