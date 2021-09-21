US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 93.160.

Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Up at 71.08.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 18 ticks and trading at 163.10.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 138 ticks Higher and trading at 4385.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1765.40. Gold is 16 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated.Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with only the Nikkei and Aussie in negative territory. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Current Account is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/20/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 9/20/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Up and this does not bode well for an Upside day hence the Downside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 614 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So Friday was a Down day for the markets and it seems as though Monday was no better and in fact was worse as All indices fell and fell by hundreds of points. We haven't seen anything like this for months. Ordinarily during the summer months we see a major drop however this year it was different as we didn't have drop offs this summer. So why did this occur? We could say geopolitical events but frankly my take is the Smart Money saw more potential to the downside and decided to short the market. Could this change today? Anything is possible in a volatile market.