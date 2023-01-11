Outlook: We have yet to see attention turn from the supposed Fed pivot to the evidence of economic growth that contradicts the global recession story. The latest: the Atlanta Fed GDPNow yesterday for Q4 was raised to 4.1% from 3.8% last Thursday. Again, the Atlanta Fed model uses personal consumption and domestic investment for its baseline. The next update is next Wednesday. You just can’t credibly forecast a US recession in the first half of this year if Q4 comes in at 4.1% in Q4–that would take falling off the cliff.

Here’s another bit of evidence the sky is not falling: copper futures are back and just surpassed the mid-June high. Trading Economics says it’s simple–copper, a proxy for all things industrial, including energy–is getting support from expectations of stronger demand and looming supply concerns. Plus Chile forecast a 6% drop in output this year and “…. mining giant Glencore estimated a cumulative supply shortfall of 50 million tonnes until 2030, and Trafigura warned that current global inventories can supply world consumption for less than 5 days.”

“In the meantime, Chinese authorities reopened mainland borders with Hong Kong and relaxed quarantine for incoming travelers, further moving away from its strict zero Covid policy and raising expectations of higher economic activity and increased in demand for industrial inputs.”

The commodity list has recently been a sea of red and now it’s nearly all green. Again, you can’t cry the sky is falling when commodity prices are rising and China has just re-opened after nearly three years of being mostly closed. China is the world’s second largest economy and its consumers have been in the lockdown mentality, if not lockdown reality.

This is not to say the World Bank forecast of global growth this year of only 1.7% is wrong. But it sure looks like it from what we see here.

Not to be a broken record, but it’s all about inflation, how the Fed thinks about inflation (degree of resolve), and whether the market still thinks the Fed will chicken out when recession hits. We already have some warning bells in the form of the ISM PMI’s, both manufacturing and services below 50.

A big chunk of the market thinks the Fed chickens out. Bloomberg ran a story over the past weekend highlighting that hedge funds in particular are shorting dollars as a consequence. “Bets against the greenback swelled to 30,457 contracts last week, the most since August 2021, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on eight currency pairs. Swap contracts show investors now expect the Fed funds effective rate to peak below 5%, down from 5.06% after data on Friday showed US wage growth cooled last month.”

Funny, more than one Fed has named 5% and maybe more as the terminal rate. In other words, these guys do not believe the Fed. “The dollar’s fortunes have wilted in recent months as funds from Jupiter Asset Management to JPMorgan Asset Management bet the Fed will rein in the pace of rate increases. Last year, the central bank’s aggressive hiking stance relative to other nations and haven flows helped fuel the dollar gauge to a record high. Others say the US will diverge from Europe on monetary policy, with the Fed peaking in Feb and the ECB still trucking along. “That could be starting to shift with traders betting the ECB will hike further than the Fed in 2023, with around 150 basis points and 60 basis points of additional tightening priced respectively, according to swaps linked to meeting dates. Bank strategists at Nomura International Plc and Morgan Stanley are recommending long euro positions against the dollar.” We remain confused on how the Fed can be seen doing 60 bp when the customary amounts are 25 bp or multiples of 25 bp. But then, swaps are priced by numbers guys, not economists.

But in any case, the market gives us one kind of signals and the Fed is giving another one. Some fixed income guys are even calling for the 10-year to drop to 2% this year and important bond guy Gundlach says we should pay attention to the market, not the Fed–and portfolios should swap the classic 60% stocks/40% bonds to 60% bonds.

There is terrible tension going on here. The CME FedWatch tool shows 80.2% of futures traders are betting the Fed raises rates by 25 bp at the next meeting on Feb 1. That means less than 20% see 50 bp. This is okay and pretty much what the Fed has been signaling. But looking further out, less than 20% see the rate higher than that Feb hike by the Dec 2023 meeting. This remains the central problem–Feds talking about 5% or more and the market talking about 4.75% as a cap/terminal rate. And again this boils down to the market believing with all its heart that inflation is coming under control, and quickly–an unrealistic forecast and neglecting to accept that the Fed wants 2%.

Despite the US almost certainly ending the year with higher 10-year rates than anyone else and inflation coming under control, perhaps it’s the process that counts more than the relative numbers. The US should beat the UK and Europe on yield and the pace of falling inflation, but before then, it has to give back the exorbitant gains from last year. This is what the CFTC and swaps tell us, as Bloomberg highlighted over the weekend.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

