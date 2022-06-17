We live in a world more prone to shocks but also in a world that is learning to live with shocks. After the first quarter of 2021, many of us believed that the difficulties were coming to an end as everything showed that the pandemic with the advent of vaccines could be tamed. However, we did not take into account the large and unexpected issue of supply chain disruptions created by the pandemic and the important role it plays in increasing inflation. Prices in 2021 moved sharply upwards while in 2022 they jumped further, for an even more unexpected reason: the war in Europe with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

How to achieve stability

The stability of the supply chain is expected to be a top priority in the coming years because as long as it does not exist, prices will be pushed higher and higher. In order to achieve supply chain stability, it will be necessary to look for ways in which everyone will increasingly, want and be able to work together. But if we want people to support cooperation, there must be a focus on how local communities and countries that produce services and goods get more benefits. In essence, securing the supply chain will require more justice in the way profits are distributed. Countries that have the opportunity to participate in global value chains will need to offer their people greater benefits. Otherwise, there will be no cooperation and therefore we will risk possible fragmentation of the world resulting in ongoing disruptions in the supply chain. When there is turmoil, inflation rise and everyone looks for ways to lose as little as possible.

How to live with shocks

Shocks will be more and more frequent and therefore a key question is how we can learn to live with them. A satisfactory answer is that this can be achieved if we know each time the policies that will be followed to deal with this shock. For example, in terms of interest rate policy for taming inflation, the roadmap to be followed should be clearly stated. This will create calm in the economy and markets. The problem with this policy is that if there are deviations from the stated roadmap, then the unrest that will follow will be even greater. So in conditions of constant shock like the ones we are experiencing and will continue to experience, what is stated on the road map must be applied without deviations.

Current Market conditions

Today we are in the middle of great upheaval. Many technology companies have suffered huge losses in their market value. But we must not forget that we are coming from a long period of zero yields on bonds and excess liquidity in the businesses. Thus, many companies were overvalued in terms of their market value. After the significant decline that technology companies have suffered, there are many that hide significant value, which makes them now, undervalued. Remember those who mocked Amazon in 1999. Today they should not be so proud of it. In any case, the situation today is very different from that of 1999 but also 2008 and 2014 when governments found it difficult to refinance their debt with reasonable interest rates.

The worries about globalization are raising interest rates

The priority for policymakers in the short term is to tame inflation. In the medium term, modern supply-side policies will need to be developed, provided that there is justice and respect for climate change. Reducing inflation will require more globalization, which in recent decades has helped keep it low. Globalization has served the world well, but it has not worked equally well for everyone everywhere. Now in the midst of a war that is disrupting the supply chain, a war between two states that produce huge quantities of raw materials, people are worried about globalization and so inflation is rising even more. And this brings an increase in interest rates and therefore an increase in borrowing costs.

The government budget for paying interest increases

Two years ago, the debt had almost no cost because we had zero or even negative interest rates, and no funding limits so everyone was borrowing. But now debt is costly everywhere in the US and Europe. The US owes $ 31 trillion. They now spend 7-10% of the government's federal budget on interest. Italy, like some other countries, spends even more. As interest rates rise, governments will spend more and more of their budgets to repay interest, which is why it is necessary to keep interest rates low and at the same time be more open to new challenges and modern policies that create stability and development.

Modern policies on social norms and common values

One of the biggest challenges in creating modern policies is establishing social rules and establishing and explaining common values. An example is the strong regulation of crypto assets worldwide. It is much better to regulate innovative products than to ban them. It's better to really explain to people what a central bank is, digital currency, what stablecoin is, and what cryptocurrency is. Blockchain products tokens and cryptocurrencies give the impression that globalization can be fair. And that's another reason to regulate it and show that globalization can be fair.

All recessions are not the same

In the last 25 years, we have experienced at least three major crises that have shaken the global economy and markets: the dot-com bubble that erupted at the beginning of this century, the financial debt crisis of 2008, and the cessation of economic activity caused by COVID in 2020/21. Today we are facing the spectrum of a new recession. It should be noted, however, that not all recessions are the same. If the recession that is likely to occur is a mild recession, it should not be a major concern. The fact is that today we are freeing ourselves from the old institutions of the world financial order as we now recombine new digital architectures born through the 4th and 5th industrial revolutions which will expand innovation and productivity.

Resilience and common rules

Indeed, in the future, there will be more frequent and more intense turbulence. Therefore, long-term resilience strategies of the economy will need to be designed to address key issues such as climate change and a possible new pandemic. A resilient economy reflects working and production conditions. Resilience is achieved when the workforce is well trained, people are healthy, and in social protection.

Today we face a lot of difficult problems, but in recent years it has been shown that we have learned to live with them and that many problems have been solved through the creation of a common ground of values, rules, and regulations applied by all. The same is expected to continue to happen in the future with results that will be positive and while they are difficult to distinguish in the short term, we will see them in the medium to long term. So, focus on that.

