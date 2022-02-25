Outlook: Yesterday in the US, jobless claims were 232,000, in line with forecasts. Today we get Jan income and consumption, with the accompanying price index, plus durable goods, pending home sales and the latest University of Michigan sentiment survey/ Spending is likely pretty high and the deflator up to 6% or more from 5.9%. After the release, the Atlanta Fed will deliver another Q1 GDPNow estimate. These are useful because without the bias that comes from coloring forecasts with geopolitics, among other forecast contaminants.

As noted yesterday, the likelihood of a 50 bp hike at the March policy meeting crashed on the Russia/Ukraine news, and while it’s still low, not impossible. Fed Govs Waller and Bowman are considered open to 50 bp along with St. Louis Fed Bullard. The CME FedWatch tool has the probability of 50 bp today at 17.2%, from 33.7% yesterday.

Will the Fed chicken out? Cleveland Fed Mester said the Ukraine situation effect on the US economy will be a “consideration in determining the appropriate pace at which to remove accommodation.” Frankly, this is a bit silly–nobody knows what the effects will be. It’s simply too early to tell. We are expecting a press briefing from ECB chief Lagarde this morning, and she may say something similar. Austrian Central bank Gov Holzmann also indicated the pace of normalization “may now be somewhat delayed.”

Realistically, the showdown between the US/Nato and Russia is the Big Deal and top factor influencing financial prices. Everyone is busily concocting scenarios for what happens next and in what order now that we have full-blown war in Ukraine. Not to be silly, but there are only two possible outcomes–Russia wins and gets a puppet government in Ukraine, or Russia loses because Ukraine fights back (the “Afghanistan” script), with western help in the form of military goods and sanctions.

Either way, the experts all agree this is going to drag on for many months. It could end up with a government in exile headed by Zelinsky vs. a Russian-imposed government. Either way, everyone predicts the Ukrainians are going to fight like tigers. US TV showed Ukrainians at police stations to show their proof of citizenship in exchange for rifles. In Russia, meanwhile, citizens there do not approve of the invasion and protests erupted in some 53 cities. Almost 1000 persons were arrested in Moscow alone (protest by even one person is a “riot,” in Russia). Nobody imagines this will influence Putin, but bravery is always to be appreciated.

The one sure-fire way for Ukraine and the West to win is to cut off Russia’s export earnings, chiefly from oil and gas. Gazprom is more powerful than Putin, really. One story has it that Ukraine pays Russia hundreds of millions of dollars per month for its gas, or about $2 billion per year. Russia has been tinkering with supply holdouts for months now.

What if Ukraine turns the tables and closes the pipeline? That leaves Nord Stream 1 now that Nord Stream 2 is off the table. Europeans will have to look elsewhere for energy. That joke about Russia being a “gas station with nukes” is, like a lot of cute and funny things, true. Russia is a failed state and a 10th rate economy. Ukraine is (sort of) a successful state and a successful economy. It would probably ruin its economy if it cuts off Gazprom. But it faces ruin anyway if Russia wins.

But the experts warn against going whole-hog against Russian oil to avoid the nuclear reaction, with a sizeable cohort suggesting it’s not needed. That point of view has it that Putin bit off more than he can chew, underestimated the US and Nato, and will settle for less than the whole country. This time. In the end, he still wants to reassemble the old Soviet Union but this time he may settle for a little more territory to add to Crimea and then depart.

Still, the price of oil and gas is the centerpiece of the financial outcomes of this war. Gold will wax and wane, mostly wax while things are hottest, but the true winner is oil. We confess to being confused about why gold retreated yesterday after spiking to a new high ($1972 at 5:45 am). The hourly gold chart looks suspiciously like the oil chart/

To be fair, some of the sanctions under discussion are impressive. The UK says seizing houses owned by Russian oligarchs is something they could do. Apparently the Europeans are against disallowing Russian banks from Swift, presumably because they are owed so much. But the US is not arguing all that hard for it, nor disallowing Russian oil, presumably saving those for last-ditch talks. There is criticism that aluminum is exempt from sanctions, but there is a very large piece of self-interest there–soda cans! Beer cans! Not targeting the energy sector right away is a strategic decision. Oh, to be a fly on the wall of those sanctions talks.

As for the political stuff burning up the wires in the US and presumably elsewhere, too, bah. The Republicans, who usually want as much defense spending and war as possible (and who wanted to bomb Iran), oppose US participation in tackling Russia, but for nonsensical reasons. It’s really opposition to Biden and the Dems, although a growing number are starting to voice support in a seemingly true bilateral shift. Even Trump has changed his tune from praising Putin to saying the invasion is bad (and would not have happened on his watch). Reagan is rolling over in his grave. Even Bush 2 must be unhappy, having looked into Putin’s eyes and seen his soul.

Granted, US foreign policy is astoundingly hypocritical (like every other country on the planet). We tend to go to war on lies (Viet Nam, Iraq 2) and exit them badly (Viet Nam, Afghanistan). We wonder if any extreme hawk would like to position the invasion of Ukraine as akin to the Japanese bombing Pearl Harbor, and a broad historical perspective, this is not necessarily wrong. This is the first violation of the European peace since WW II.

For the moment, Biden is stuck with sanctions. Is there any severe, extreme amount of sanctions that would work to halt Putin? No one knows, but probably not, or at least not in the immediate near-term. Russians are willing to suffer astounding amount of misery for their country and Putin is willing to let them do it.

Everyone pretty much agrees Putin is unhinged and delusional, but that doesn’t mean he can’t fight a good war. The Pearl Harbor scenario is not acceptable because of the nukes, which is presumably what Putin was talking about when he said retaliation would be like nothing ever seen before in history. But Putin would lose if he nukes the West, and surely knows that. Or he may have meant attacks on electrical grids, giant cyber attacks or even those weird microwave brain disruptor gun. Should we worry about the Ukrainians doing a false flag attack to draw in Nato? Maybe. Nobody ever said the Ukrainians are saints. Realistically, the skillful Ukrainian hackers are more likely to go after Russia, as Mr. Zelensky has requested (Reuters).

It is clear to the realists/hawks that if Russia obtains Ukraine, it won’t stop there. Putin wants to restore the empire. The Baltic states think they are next and they may be right. If retaliation takes the form of cyber-attacks on one Nato state, does that trigger Article 5 (an attack on one is an attack on all)? and what is the plan for that?

Bottom line, the war is expected to last a long time and the US/Nato are not expected to join in formally. The Ukrainians are on their own, however much the west does want it to prevail. And not just the West. They are watching events just as intently in Taiwan. A final note–were Putin to win and install a lackey at the head of government, the Ukrainians can just wait for the tanks to go home and stage another uprising. They did it once before and they can do it again. Long-run, Putin will not win and will not get the place in the history books he craves.

Either way, the supply of some metals and farm goods is going to be damaged. Buy commodities. Economists have been saying this for over a year now because of Covid and the shipping problems; now we have a third reason and it’s a humdinger. As for the safe-haven effects, it’s hopelessly tangled. Now that the first tranche of sanctions is done, we could see relaxation–or not. The dollar should benefit from high inflation and decent growth, but could suffer if the Fed looks wobbly. One forecast we feel sure of–if the Fed does not act at the March meeting, the dollar tanks on the loss of confidence in institutions. But the opposite doesn’t hold–a return to expecting 50 bp doesn’t necessarily boost the dollar. In a nutshell, uncertainty is just too high to make any forecast with a probability over (say) 35%. Except about commodities.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

