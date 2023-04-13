Share:

Markets

US stocks are trading higher Thursday as investors respond to a softer-than-expected PPI release -- the second piece of the moderating inflation puzzle falling into place in as many days -- and position ahead of the earnings season.

The producer price index declined 0.5% in March, against consensus expectations for a flat reading. Based on details in the PPI and CPI reports, it should tamp down the headline PCE price index, the Fed preferred inflation metric.

Additionally, weekly initial jobless claims -- which have become the market's go-to barometer between NFP reports -- rose by 11k to 239k in the week ended April 8, slightly above consensus expectations.

Coming fast on the heels of yesterday's better-than-expected CPI reading, today's PPI print, plus the in-line jobless claims report, reinforces the view that the labour market continues to rebalance and that the post-pandemic inflation scare is ending.

And as we move into the seventh inning stretch, where arguably much could happen between now and the final pitch, the combination of progress on inflation and the softer labour market has been encouraging. It reinforces the view that the Fed may be in the 9th inning of the hiking cycle, which markets seem to be endorsing today as yields on 10-year Treasuries declined.

Although this view continues to flip as quickly as pancakes at the Golden Griddle, with the S&P 500 making decent headroom above 4100, it supports the soft landing crew.

Forex

The Dollar has been on the back foot due to a combination of Fed policy remix, softer inflation metrics and a cautious Fed outlook in the March FOMC minutes, as FOMC participants expected that stresses in the banking sector would lead to tighter lending conditions and a deterioration in consumer and business sentiment.

Still, from a pure EURUSD play, EU core inflation or wage growth has shown no clear signs of deceleration which screams rate hikes. And with the European banking stress a non-issue, traders are holding EURO's thinking the ECB will run with a hawkish baton and hike another 50bp, further supporting the EURUSD from a policy divergence perspective.

Oil

Besides living bullish life precariously on a weaker US dollar which is providing an FX-driven import tailwind(a strong bullish oil signal if CNH, INR, JPY, and KRW strengthen), oil traders are scrambling for value at current levels amid a widely anticipated economic slowdown to justify staying long. But I would take caution in reading too much into the Fed Staffers' " mild recession " view as bank stresses were more acute in the run-up to the March meeting than today (for example, banks tapped the discount window for $117bn of loans on average the week of the meeting vs $70bn last Wednesday).

Generally, when prompt oil prices go down, it is simply a function of more supply than demand, and excess supply was evident in the builds in OECD inventories this week. Suggesting the market is not in deficit despite the OPEC production cut.

Oil prices are not lower because of a recession that might happen in 2024; it's just a simple fact there is still more supply than demand at current prices. It doesn't mean the end of the rally; it just means oil prices are consolidating at the new higher price point as rebalancing moves forward.

In addition to OECD inventory builds, China's tanks are thought to be topped, and they are still importing record amounts suggesting China is now likely a key conduit for funnelling Russian oil via refined fuels to Asia and Europe.

Although China imported 12.3 million barrels of oil per day in March - a 22.5% increase year-over-year. But the strength is driven mainly by surging exports of refined fuels, which jumped 59.8% in the quarter, rather than rising domestic consumption. Hence China is making a tidy sum from brokering Cheap Russian oil.

Gold

Gold prices hit their highest level of the year, and with no "Fed speak" to interfere, the Algo's lifted everything after the "5 sigma" miss on US PPI as the Dollar correlations kicked in when the greenback tanked.

But isn't falling inflation supposed to be bad news for Gold??

Of course, much more is going on than just inflation and recession risk that warrant diversifying some assets into Gold.

Bullion is finding a friend in the geopolitical storm clouds billowing ominously over Taiwan Straits while cries for de-dollarization echo through those emerging markets reliant on China that also support the safe-haven asset.

Our base case is Gold's downside in the case of a 'soft landing' is significantly less than Gold's upside in the case of a growth shock that pushes the US economy into a recession. (10% down vs 30% up) So approx, $250 downside vs $700 upside.