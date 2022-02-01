The sentiment for the Indian currency is down – No tax exemptions for foreign institutional investors

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.47 levels and traded in the range of 74.42-74.86 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.79 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 74.5295. The USDINR pair rose after Finance Minister, in her Budget speech, announced higher-than-expected fiscal deficit figures. The fiscal deficit for 2022-23 (April-March) was pegged at 6.4% of GDP and for 2021-22 at 6.9%.
Some market participants stated that the sentiment for the Indian currency was also weighed down after Finance Minister did not announce any tax exemptions for foreign institutional investors ahead of the inclusion of Indian bonds in global bond indices. The sovereign bond market bled today as the Union Budget disappointed market participants on all fronts by announcing higher-than-expected fiscal deficits, a sharply higher market borrowing, and by making no references to the inclusion of Indian debt in global bond indices. The domestic yields surged as the 10-year bond yield closed the day 14 basis points higher at 6.83%.
Most Asian currencies rose against the dollar in early trade today after a sharp rise in Asian share indices on an overnight rally in the US stock markets. The India Manufacturing PMI was at 54.0 in January, down from 55.5 in December and signaling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector since last September. Still, the headline figure remained above its long-run average of 53.6, stated the index compiled and collected by IHS Markit.
