One has to go back a very long time to see a similarly rapid change in interest rates as during the last few months. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in commodity and energy prices, further fueling a trend of rising inflation rates. The ECB and the U.S. Fed responded by accelerating monetary tightening, albeit to different degrees, reflecting the different starting points. For both central banks, however, this was just the beginning. The question for the second half of the year will be how quickly interest rates are raised.
The central banks' task will not become any easier. This is because, in general, inflation rates should recede somewhat, but remain high. The economy, on the other hand, should not survive the high real income losses and the sharp rise in interest rates unscathed, either in the eurozone or in the USA. How strong these effects will be decisive for the central banks and thus for the financial markets globally. The war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China are creating additional uncertainty. We expect interest rate expectations and yields to fall back at least slightly in the second half of the year. Our assessments in detail can be found in the two sections of the report on the eurozone and the USA.
In the special section, How long will prices rise? we analyze the many causes of the current surge in inflation and provide an outlook for further developments. The COVID-19 pandemic and all that it has triggered have thrown the relationship between supply and demand out of step globally. Finding a new balance will not be so easy.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!