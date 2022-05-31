One has to go back a very long time to see a similarly rapid change in interest rates as during the last few months. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in commodity and energy prices, further fueling a trend of rising inflation rates. The ECB and the U.S. Fed responded by accelerating monetary tightening, albeit to different degrees, reflecting the different starting points. For both central banks, however, this was just the beginning. The question for the second half of the year will be how quickly interest rates are raised.

The central banks' task will not become any easier. This is because, in general, inflation rates should recede somewhat, but remain high. The economy, on the other hand, should not survive the high real income losses and the sharp rise in interest rates unscathed, either in the eurozone or in the USA. How strong these effects will be decisive for the central banks and thus for the financial markets globally. The war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China are creating additional uncertainty. We expect interest rate expectations and yields to fall back at least slightly in the second half of the year. Our assessments in detail can be found in the two sections of the report on the eurozone and the USA.

In the special section, How long will prices rise? we analyze the many causes of the current surge in inflation and provide an outlook for further developments. The COVID-19 pandemic and all that it has triggered have thrown the relationship between supply and demand out of step globally. Finding a new balance will not be so easy.

Download The Full Interest Rate Outlook