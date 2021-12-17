The market bounced roundly yesterday after the Fed only said what was expected, and more or less described inflation as transitory without using the word.
Jay Powell also made it clear if things don't go right they stand ready to react. It was a dovish conversation, the Fed Put is alive and well. Premarket this morning it looked like the Santa Claus rally had finally begun with all the Indexes up strongly on the heels of the surge through the end of Wednesday. But in less than an hour, the NASDAQ and SPX both went red.
Defensive sectors are trading best. Interest rates pulled back despite the Fed not only confirming the rapid tapering of QE but also laying out the likelihood of 3 rate increases in 2022 and 3 more in 2023, where they hope to see the Fed Funds rate equal to inflation. Then the UK actually raised rates this morning, while the ECB confirmed no intention to raise rates in 2022. It's a mixed bag of uncertainty regarding inflation versus monetary support from central banks.
Divergent central banks
Perhaps most unsettling today is that interest rates have slacked back to pre-Fed announcement levels, which is non-intuitive given the very negative real rates and confirmation by the Fed that they will be pulling away the punchbowl. In the big picture, stocks remain near all-time highs, the VIX is back below 20, fixed income remains unattractive, crypto has been unattractively volatile lately, and the market has been increasingly focused on real earnings and pricing power. Expect a year-end rally and a strong January.
Coffee beans
A Virginia man who won a $100,000 lottery prize in 2002 returned to lottery headquarters nearly two decades later to collect a $1 million jackpot. The man said he used his usual numbers when he bought his Cash4Life ticket at the 7-Eleven store in Suffolk.
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
