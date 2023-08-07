Share:

Markets

US Markets traded lower on Friday as investors weighed the macro consequences of a weaker-than-anticipated US jobs growth and micro concerns of earnings from Big Tech "mega-caps."

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent, reversing gains from earlier in the session. It shed 2.3 percent for the week. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed 0.4 percent lower, falling 2.8 percent across the five sessions.

On the one hand, the labour market seems to be cooling, albeit slowly, just like the Fed wants; but the jobs market looks markedly cooler when considering the prior month's downward revisions. On the other hand, the unemployment rate also fell to 3.5%, while U-6 underemployment unwound its two-tenths rise in June, falling to 6.7% and leading many traders to think the US jobs report was just the same song, with a different verse.

To put it briefly, if the job market stays tight and wages rise again, the Federal Reserve may start to doubt whether the trend of decreasing inflation, especially in labour-based services, will continue.

This week’s intensively watched inflation data, particularly the US CPI, will need to show that the previous month's drop was not a one-time event; otherwise, more Fed action might be needed to control it.

Given the elevated market positioning and a significant upswing in investor sentiment, stocks were poised for any disappointment in big data, and there was enough chagrin on the margin to go around on what was initially interpreted as a Goldilocks-like NFP.

There is still much attention on interest rates as the yield on 10-year Treasuries increased by 20 basis points, reaching a 10-year high of 4.20% last Thursday. However, investors received some rates relief as yields retraced much of their rise on Friday after the Payrolls release, closing at 4.03 %. Still, stocks fell, reminding all that Mega Cap bellwether can "giveth and taketh" quickly. AAPL results were heavily debated as the company guided to a 1% revenue decline in the September quarter vs consensus forecasts for a 1% gain

The increase in yields can be attributed to various factors such as Fitch's recent downgrade of US sovereign debt to AA+, the BoJ's tightening actions last week, and possibly positive growth data that implies the Fed will maintain elevated rates for a more extended period, and the yield curve needs to steepen.

Regardless of how you dissect the rise in yields, higher rates pressure growth stocks, technology, and communications. And those sectors could remain turned off if interest rates remain elevated. So this week's CPI is a big one.

Inflation data will likely drive markets more than growth over the next few months as investors assess whether the Fed will stop hiking rates. Last week was challenging to trade. August doldrums aside, higher yields, which didn't have much macro foundation to stand on, caused risk appetite to wane even as the US inflation picture remained relatively benign, joined by a mix of equally benign growth data points.