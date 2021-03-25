Outlook

We get another version of Q4 GDP today, something hardly anyone will care about.

Then it’s the usual Thursday jobless claims with perhaps a little more punch than usual because of the pace of vaccinations (even though it’s a lousy number that wildly misrepresents the true situation). Forecasts are scarcer than hen’s teeth but everyone pretty much agrees it should be a decline because the service sector is coming back. Trading Economics has a forecast of 695,000 compared to 730,00 in the consensus forecast and 770,000 last week, which was a one-month high.

More interesting is the trajectory of job recovery. Trading Economics has a forecast of 600,000 by the end of this quarter, which is only days away. The 12-month forecast is 300,000 and for the year 2022, 270,000. We find this recovery forecast inconsistent with the customary performance of the US economy, although granted, once people figure out how to get unemployment benefits (and it’s not easy), it’s hard to give up.

Apart from economic information, today delivers another 7-year Treasury auction ($62 billion), the one in Feb having been the starting gun for the mini-crisis in yields. The bid-to-cover was the lowest ever and the primary dealers got stuck with 40% of the issue. So far this week, the Treasury has offloaded $60 billion in 2-years and $61 billion in 5-years with no ruckus. Fingers crossed. The auction is at 1 pm.

Before then, we are starting to see abatement of risk aversion. Yields stopped falling and the dollar index, perilously close to the 200-day moving average, seemingly unwilling to cross it. Gold is down a bit, although gold is too confusing these days with everybody and his brother getting serious about crypto, eve the BIS (holding a conference on “modernization”).

The saga of the US-China cold war is grinding on. It now looks like the Biden administration will go along with the requirement that foreign companies must have third party audits demonstrating compliance with US rules, something China refuses on grounds of national security.

Outside financial markets, risk is visible in all kinds of strange corners. N. Korea is apparently trying to get a rise out of the US with another missile shot, like a 4-year old demanding attention. That gigantic container ship stuck in the Suez Canal is disrupting as much as $10 billion worth of global shipping traffic per day, according to Bloomberg. Then there is vaccine distribution disrupted by me-first actions in the EU and now India. Russia has hurt feelings over its vaccine being rejected in some countries.

The US is distracted from economic recovery plans by the trial of the cop who killed a black man, by the mentally ill guy with an Arab name who got a gun because we have no gun control, and by the guy who killed a bunch of Asian women (and debate rages on whether it’s because they were women or because they were Asian). Still to come is a Congressional decision on voting rights that would kill the 250+ new state laws restricting voting rights. Notice a theme? The Republicans can win elections only if they hinder enough Dems voting and one of their cherished vote-getters is the right of any nutcase to a gun. Then there is the immigration “crisis” on the border, which Dems are trying to position as actually a normal seasonal surge in ag workers.

Do financial markets care about all these issues? It’s hard to say, but so far today, it looks like the FX market is willing to overlook all of it and dip a toe back into the embrace of riskiness. To see if it’s working, watch the Mexican peso, starting to perk up ahead of a central bank decision.

Tidbit 1: The end of the Japanese fiscal year is nearly upon us and the wise Marc Chandler reminds us to ignore any silly talk about the yen always going up on repatriation just before March 31. He writes that over the past 20 years, it’s about half and half with a bias toward the dollar rising, not the yen. We wrote the same thing twenty years ago in CNBC, Trading Around the Clock, Around the World. Why is anyone still talking about a thoroughly discredited rumor?

Tidbit 2: According to the FT, something named the Center for Countering Digital Hate is calling on Facebook, Google and Twitter to ban 12 people it has found are responsible for about two-thirds of online anti-vaccine content (one of them Robert F Kennedy Jr.). This comes one day before the CEOs are due to testify before Congress on online extremism and misinformation. The social media have policies against misinformation–"they are just not enforcing them.

We know why–"like the companies that claim customer service is their top priority, they don’t hire enough people to answer the phone, leaving you are on hold for ridiculously long waits only to some unqualified dimbulb who can’t speak English very well and can’t, in fact, provide service. Do not try to buy a car using Chase Finance, dear Readers.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

