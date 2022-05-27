USDINR: 77.5650 ▼ 0.01%.
EURUSD: 1.0710 ▼ 0.14%.
GBPUSD: 1.2618 ▲ 0.19%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.350 ▲ 0.77%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.727 ▼ 1.12%.
Sensex: 54,884.66 ▲ 1.17%.
Nifty: 16,352.45 ▲ 1.13%.
Key highlights
British finance minister Rishi Sunak stated that his new 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) cost-of-living support package would have an impact of less than 1 percentage point on inflation.
Profits at Chinese industrial firms shrank last month for the first time in two years as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns disrupted factory production, transport logistics, and sales. Industrial profits fell 8.5% in April from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
Japan's factory output likely fell in April for the first time in three months as some manufacturers took a hit from strict COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other industrial centre's in China. Japanese industrial production likely dropped 0.2% in April from the prior month, according to the median forecast in a poll of 18 economists.
The Russian rouble extended its losses after plunging the previous session as the central bank slashed interest rates, signaling more cuts to come, and the prospect of easing capital controls and a possible sovereign default hammered the currency.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 77.62 levels. The pair traded within the range of 77.56-77.67 and closed the day at 77.5650. The USDINR ended slightly lower supported by inflows into domestic assets and an easing of the dollar index in overseas markets. However, oil bids kept the rupee under pressure. Adding to this, the easing of the dollar index further supported the demand for the domestic currency. Investors are awaiting the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, which is due in the New York session later today analysts expect figures to be stable at 6.65 while the monthly figure could slip to 0.8%.
Global currency updates
The euro traded sideways against the US dollar, tracking the weak American currency and improved risk sentiments globally. Also, the GBPUSD pair was marginally higher tracking the weak dollar along with the risk-on impulse. Doubt over the Fed's ability to bring inflation under control without sinking the economy into recession led to an extension of the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields slipped, as fears over the Federal Reserve’s plans to aggressively hike interest rates appeared to ease. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved lower by 3 basis points to 2.725%. The Fed’s plans to aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation had caused concern among investors that this would contribute to an economic downturn. The domestic bond market remained under pressure today due to elevated crude oil prices. India's 10-Year bond yield closed the day at 7.35%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed to three-week closing highs as the market entered the June futures & options series amid strength across global markets. Most sectors saw sharp gains, with financial, IT, and media shares being the biggest contributors to the gain in headline indices. The Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 gained more than one percent each. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.
Evening sunshine
Focus to be the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data.
European stock markets largely edged higher, with the energy-heavy U.K. market underperforming, in cautious trading ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data. U.S. stock futures rose, setting the major indexes on track to end a weeks-long losing streak after a string of more upbeat corporate results at least temporarily offset fears of a steep economic slide.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays in the lower half of its daily range but continues to trade above 1.0700 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.9% in April as expected, making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2600 as dollar struggles to find demand
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2600 and remains on track to end the week in positive territory. The greenback struggles to attract investors after the data from the US showed that PCE inflation softened in April.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest rebound on the US PCE inflation data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!