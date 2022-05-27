USDINR: 77.5650 ▼ 0.01%.

EURUSD: 1.0710 ▼ 0.14%.

GBPUSD: 1.2618 ▲ 0.19%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.350 ▲ 0.77%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.727 ▼ 1.12%.

Sensex: 54,884.66 ▲ 1.17%.

Nifty: 16,352.45 ▲ 1.13%.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak stated that his new 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) cost-of-living support package would have an impact of less than 1 percentage point on inflation.

Profits at Chinese industrial firms shrank last month for the first time in two years as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns disrupted factory production, transport logistics, and sales. Industrial profits fell 8.5% in April from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Japan's factory output likely fell in April for the first time in three months as some manufacturers took a hit from strict COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other industrial centre's in China. Japanese industrial production likely dropped 0.2% in April from the prior month, according to the median forecast in a poll of 18 economists.

The Russian rouble extended its losses after plunging the previous session as the central bank slashed interest rates, signaling more cuts to come, and the prospect of easing capital controls and a possible sovereign default hammered the currency.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 77.62 levels. The pair traded within the range of 77.56-77.67 and closed the day at 77.5650. The USDINR ended slightly lower supported by inflows into domestic assets and an easing of the dollar index in overseas markets. However, oil bids kept the rupee under pressure. Adding to this, the easing of the dollar index further supported the demand for the domestic currency. Investors are awaiting the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, which is due in the New York session later today analysts expect figures to be stable at 6.65 while the monthly figure could slip to 0.8%.

Global currency updates

The euro traded sideways against the US dollar, tracking the weak American currency and improved risk sentiments globally. Also, the GBPUSD pair was marginally higher tracking the weak dollar along with the risk-on impulse. Doubt over the Fed's ability to bring inflation under control without sinking the economy into recession led to an extension of the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair.

Bond market

U.S. Treasury yields slipped, as fears over the Federal Reserve’s plans to aggressively hike interest rates appeared to ease. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved lower by 3 basis points to 2.725%. The Fed’s plans to aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation had caused concern among investors that this would contribute to an economic downturn. The domestic bond market remained under pressure today due to elevated crude oil prices. India's 10-Year bond yield closed the day at 7.35%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed to three-week closing highs as the market entered the June futures & options series amid strength across global markets. Most sectors saw sharp gains, with financial, IT, and media shares being the biggest contributors to the gain in headline indices. The Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 gained more than one percent each. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.

Evening sunshine

Focus to be the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data.

European stock markets largely edged higher, with the energy-heavy U.K. market underperforming, in cautious trading ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data. U.S. stock futures rose, setting the major indexes on track to end a weeks-long losing streak after a string of more upbeat corporate results at least temporarily offset fears of a steep economic slide.