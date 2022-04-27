Key highlights

Benchmark prices for natural gas in Europe shot higher before paring gains as the Russian gas monopoly confirmed that it has stopped supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. It's the first time that Russia has interrupted supplies to EU members in over 40 years of shipping natural gas and is a decisive break with the country's previous insistence that it is a reliable energy supplier.

German consumer morale is projected to plunge to a historic low in May as the war in Ukraine leads to soaring costs for households and dashes hopes of a post-pandemic recovery, a survey showed. The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, dropped to -26.5 points heading into May from a revised -15.7 points a month earlier.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in March than a year earlier, data showed, despite the negative impact on the economy from COVID-19 outbreaks and the Ukraine war. Firms' profits rose 12.20% y-o-y, the fastest growth in five months.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 76.67 levels. The pair traded within the range of 76.4950-76.74 and closed the day at 76.53 levels. The dollar stood at its highest level since the early days of the pandemic, supported by the prospect of U.S. rate hikes and safe-haven flows fanned by slowing growth in China and Europe. However, Inflows related to IPO and anticipated LIC IPO-related inflows supported the Indian rupee today, despite the strong dollar and weak sentiments which capped any major gains in the USDINR pair.

Global currency updates

The euro continued to fall against the dollar amid rising concerns around energy safety and a growth slowdown in China and Europe. Due to intensifying fears over China's covid lockdowns and its impact on the global supply chains, re-ignited growth concerns created the safe-haven demand for the dollar weighing on the shared currency Euro. However, market participants will keep their eyes on the appearances by the ECB President Christine Lagarde due later today.

The pound traded down against the US dollar tracking a surge in the dollar index and risk-off sentiment globally. Investors now expect the US central bank to hike interest rates by 50 bps at each of its next four meetings in May, June, July, and September. This, in turn, exerted downward pressure on the British pound. However, traders will take cues from second-tier US macro data along with Fed rate hike expectations and the broader market risk sentiment, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide further direction to the GBPUSD pair.

Bond market

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note slightly rose today and traded around the level of 2.753% after a bout of haven buying earlier in the week. The elevated crude oil prices and higher US yields kept the domestic bond market under pressure. The yield of India's 10-year benchmark rose by 3 basis points to close the day at 7.083% compared to its previous close of 7.053%. The overall movement recorded in the yields of the sovereign securities curve remained within 5 basis points.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 suffered deep cuts amid a global sell-off, triggered by concerns about world economic growth. Mostly all sectors were in the red, with financial, IT, consumer durable and auto shares being the biggest drags on both the headline indices. Broader markets also weakened. The Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices fell around -0.86% and -0.61% lower respectively. The Sensex closed the day with a cut of -0.94% at 56,819 while the Nifty 50 lost -0.95% to settle at 17,038.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US pending home sales data and ECB President Lagarde's speech due later today."

Global shares were mixed, with European shares advancing after a retreat in Asia, though mainland Chinese stocks rebounded as Beijing redoubled confidence-boosting efforts with promises of more support for the slowing economy. U.S. stock futures inched higher, putting major indexes on track to recoup some of their losses after selling off sharply in the previous session. The market would watch out for ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech due later today for the forward guidance of the outlook of the Eurozone.