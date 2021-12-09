US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 96.065.
Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Down at 72.06.
Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 161.02.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 68 ticks Lower and trading at 4682.00.
Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1782.50. Gold is 30 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Japanese Nikkei exchange. Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Higher at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST.This is Major.
-
Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
30-y Bond Auction is out at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 7:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 7:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 7:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/08/21
S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/08/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed as the indices were trading Mixed Wednesday morning. The markets leapt Higher as the Dow gained 35 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Please note this did not happen until after 2 PM as prior to that the Dow was trading in negative territory. Today we are dealing a nearly correlated market and it's correlated to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So, it would appear that after so many years the Russian Bear rears his head once again by mobilizing their armed forces against who? None other than the Ukraine, as if this is new. The last time the Russians did this was 2014 and the Obama Administration didn't use all the tools in their arsenal to strike back. This time they were assured by President Biden that the US would do all in its power to maintain the current relationship. All this being said the markets still managed to eck out a gain today despite all the geopolitical situations. Ordinarily we would see the markets dive, not this time as the proverbial Santa Claus rally is in full swing.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.
Gold: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed
Gold, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US CPI Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?