US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 96.065.

Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Down at 72.06.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 161.02.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 68 ticks Lower and trading at 4682.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1782.50. Gold is 30 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Japanese Nikkei exchange. Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST.This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction is out at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 7:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 7:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 7:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/08/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/08/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed as the indices were trading Mixed Wednesday morning. The markets leapt Higher as the Dow gained 35 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Please note this did not happen until after 2 PM as prior to that the Dow was trading in negative territory. Today we are dealing a nearly correlated market and it's correlated to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So, it would appear that after so many years the Russian Bear rears his head once again by mobilizing their armed forces against who? None other than the Ukraine, as if this is new. The last time the Russians did this was 2014 and the Obama Administration didn't use all the tools in their arsenal to strike back. This time they were assured by President Biden that the US would do all in its power to maintain the current relationship. All this being said the markets still managed to eck out a gain today despite all the geopolitical situations. Ordinarily we would see the markets dive, not this time as the proverbial Santa Claus rally is in full swing.