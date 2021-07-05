The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.52 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.55 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.30 levels. The rupee rose more in choppy trade today as foreign banks sold the greenback likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors into Indian companies looking to raise capital through initial public offerings in the coming days.
Additionally, some traders were said to have trimmed their bets that were placed on the greenback, which accelerated the rise in the Indian unit. The rupee rose against the US dollar today also because US employment data for June eased fears of sooner-than-expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Back home, trade volumes were lower than usual as financial markets in the US are closed today for the Independence Day holiday. Global investors now await minutes of the US Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting, scheduled to be released later this week, for additional cues.
OPEC+ ministers will look to salvage their oil output talks after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates balked at a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs. The India Services Business Activity Index stood at 41.2 in June compared with 46.4 in May. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.39 levels. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day at 6.0877% levels. On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, month-end dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.48% versus 4.42% recorded in the preceding day.
