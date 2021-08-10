The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.40 levels and traded in the range of 74.34-74.46 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.43 levels. The rupee fell against the dollar today because the US dollar rose sharply following comments by US Federal Reserve officials amid upbeat jobs data in the US, which strengthened expectations of earlier-than-expected stimulus tapering by the Fed.
Separately, the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 across various cities in China prompted authorities to impose lockdown measures in the world's second-largest economy. This dampened the risk appetite for emerging-market assets, including the rupee. In the forwards market, the premium on dollar/rupee forwards contracts fell today because state-owned and foreign banks sold dollars on behalf of exporters for forwarding delivery. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract fell to 4.23%, against 4.34% recorded in the previous close. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.233% levels.
The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.39 levels. The German ZEW headline numbers for August showed that the Economic Sentiment Index dropped more than expected to 40.4 from 63.3 previous while missing estimates of 56.7. Oil prices rose more than $1, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as the rise of demand in Europe and the United States outweighed concerns over a rise of COVID cases in Asian countries.
