Outlook: Despite recovering US yields, the dollar fell ahead of the CPI report tomorrow, forecast to show a drop to 8% in August from 8.5%, or “peak inflation.” Reuters has 8.1%. The Fed is now in its silent period ahead of the FOMC, so we can’t expect comments from that quarter.

Separately, the euro got some muscle from the EC’s efforts to cobble together an energy plan, and while it seems to have failed to get agreement, EC Pres von der Leyen will address the European Parliament on Wednesday. Some sources say a plan will be announced then. It’s a little disconcerting for the euro to benefit from what seems like a failure. Yesterday the FT reported the EC is struggling “to agree on the details. They still have to decide whether to cap the price of all imported gas or just supplies from Russia and how to establish a mechanism to skim off the windfall profits of energy companies enjoying record high prices.”

Apparently resolve beats plan, because European natural gas prices fell. Trading Economics.com reports “TTF natural gas futures, the European benchmark, were trading below €200 per megawatt hour, a level not seen in a month, amid rapid efforts from European governments to curb prices, including gas-price caps and a suspension of power derivates trade. On top of that, recent data has shown that natural gas storage sites were being filled faster than expected ahead of the peak demand winter season. However, despite such market intervention, prices are poised to remain elevated amid tightening supplies.”

Dare we say “kicking the can down the road”? All the same, as the FT reports, significant progress is in hand. “Last year, the EU imported about 155bn cubic metres of Russian pipeline gas, about 40 per cent of its total supply. That has now dropped to 9 per cent, with reduced flows still reaching Europe through Turkey and Ukraine. The squeeze on supply has helped push prices up to about 10 times their average over the past decade. EU gas storage levels have reached 83 per cent of their total capacity, well ahead of an 80 per cent target set for the end of October, raising hopes there will be sufficient supplies this winter.”

Well, wishful thinking. As noted last week, if there is rationing, it will be the soft kind and not the hard kind.

The retreat from risk aversion to embracing risk is incomplete and can get stopped in its tracks, depending on what happens in energy prices and the overall energy situation. The euro remains in thrall to energy. Oxford Economics bluntly says so and predicts recession starting “from Q3, with the bloc contracting by around 1% from peak to trough. The timing of the downturn means that growth in 2023 will suffer the largest downgrade, with our new forecast seeing GDP flat next year, down from a 0.9% expansion expected previously. We maintain our 3% forecast for 2022.”

Higher energy prices will persist into next year, keeping inflation higher than previously expected (4.3% in 2023 vs. 2%). “Against the backdrop of high inflation and despite a rapidly deteriorating outlook, we see the ECB tightening monetary policy further… We see the hiking cycle continuing until early next year, with a further cumulative 100bps of increases. Thereafter, we think a recession will cause core inflation to ease and labour markets to weaken, allowing a dovish shift in policy stance despite headline inflation remaining high.”

The euro upswing is corrective/consolidative and “should” not be a trend reversal given the EC’s inability to get an actual energy crisis plan and even with a plan, recession arriving any month now. The letters to the FT editor are scathing. The public seems to have a better (more skeptical) take on the plan than the economists and traders. If the energy plan takes the same route as the Grexit “fix,” we can look forward to a lengthy, messy and choppy period in the euro/dollar. Additional ECB rate hikes can only confuse the picture.

Longer run, nothing here threatens the dollar except positioning–profit-taking, short-covering, plain old cleaning the books.

