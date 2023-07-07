Share:

Outlook: The robust and resilient US economic strikes again. Yesterday’s data set off not only a giant selloff in US Treasuries, but selloffs everywhere else, too. Reuters reports “With futures markets reflecting more than an 80% chance of another quarter-point Fed hike later this month and almost a 50-50 chance of a further one by November, two-year government bond yields everywhere soared.

“U.S. Treasury yields hit 16-year highs above 5%, German equivalents hit their highest in 15 years and British gilt yields scaled 2008 peaks. The selloff was across the curve; 30-year Treasury yields topped 4% again to stalk the year's highs while 30-year gilts were on course for their biggest one-day hit since the UK budget farce of last autumn.”

See the chart from Trading Economics. The 10-year number was so big it paralyzed the Reuters data feed to us, hence no 10-year chart today in the Chart Package.

Dallas Fed chief Logan said "I remain very concerned about whether inflation will return to target in a sustainable and timely way.” Some folks were impressed. We say, no sh*t, Sherlock. We get new Chicago Fed Goolsbee later this morning. He has become a lot less interesting than when he was private-sector economist, but at least he is a bona fide economist.

We may get another surge of drama when the US releases the official payrolls number this morning, forecast at 294,000 vs. ADP’s private sector 497,000. Bloomberg has a median forecast of 225,000. Again we have to complain that payrolls is a truly terrible bit of badly assembled data that really should not be one of the centerpieces of Fed policy, something Mr. Powell has sort of admitted out loud.

Talk of recession is about to come out of the refrigerator and get warmed up again this weekend. This happens every time we get a shock like we had yesterday. Bloomberg sarcastically reports “It really was deja vu all over again. The global bond rout accelerated into the end of the week as investors once more bailed on bets that an imminent recession would force central banks to halt interest-rate hikes and pivot toward cuts. Similar dynamics have played out at least three times during the last 18 months or so.” The new focus will be the risk of overtightening, which is the reason behind the Fed’s June skip and the RBA’s “hawkish pause.” Since the market can’t resist repeating that the Fed is always and forever behind the curve, it will be interesting to see what story they use this time.

Forecast: The dollar is not gaining anywhere as much as yields, showing again the disconnect between the conventional linkage that we noted for the pound. Higher yields drive equity markets down but “should” deliver currency support. We continue to expect the dollar to recover on the labor market resisting the cooling that might tame the roaringly hawkish Fed. The only real problem is that the yield surge is an overreaction and as it cools down, it could take the dollar—asymmetrically—down. This is a bit tricky and requires nimble fingers for anyone rich enough to try to trade the data.

Tidbit: We are not getting any headline news out of TreasSec Yellen’s trip to China. It may be too late for de-escalation and it’s not her fault. A meeting with Pres Xi was never on the itinerary but the press is already complaining that she is not meeting him. You have to wonder if false reporting is what we get when the real news is a secret. Bloomberg writes “Yellen’s trip comes against the backdrop of a further escalation of tensions between the US and China. US audit officials have started a fresh round of inspections of New York-listed Chinese companies. Meanwhile, in a sign of the complex relationship between Wall Street and China, a state-owned newspaper in China has issued a rare rebuttal of Goldman Sachs research after its analysts recommended selling shares of local banks.”

Tidbit: Reminder – don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time the dollar droops.

