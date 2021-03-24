Outlook

Today the US data includes Feb durable goods and the flash PMI, both capable of moving the minds of FX traders, now firmly hunkered down in fear mode. Even the yen is getting risk-off support, while the Swiss franc defied expectations and went the other way. This is most likely not a risk event but rather some kind of positioning gambit.

While the drop in yields is a knee-jerk pullback from an extreme overshoot last week, it may also signal some acceptance of the Fed’s stubborn insistence that any inflation will be transitory. Fed chief Powell put it slightly differently this time, emphasizing that we have been living in a world of strong disinflationary pressures for a quarter of a century and a one-time surge in spending that leads to a temporary price increase should not be able to disrupt that. Gittler at BDSwiss notes some in the bond market may be convinced–"the 5-year breakeven inflation rate is coming down, even if the 10-year is still elevated. Well, maybe. It’s too soon to say. Yesterday the St. Louis Fed had the 5-year breakeven at 2.48%, down from March 16 at 2.59% but this is pretty lame.

A container ship is aground in the Suez Canal, a simile for markets today–"stuck between risk-on and risk-off and not much liking the bias for a stronger dollar. Bloomberg puts it nicely–""Global stocks are caught between several forces at the moment, with the recovery trade still ongoing, the shadow of inflation not completely banished and risks from the pandemic remaining.”

In a betwixt-and-between mood, you never know what will be a catalyst. The EU will likely announce a ban on vaccine exports until its own orders are filled, while the US also has a de factor ban on vaccine exports. This could get nasty or just be the normal course of me-first affairs. As for the data, everyone knows it’s all flash–"value depends entirely on the pandemic and whatever lockdowns might come.

We think we smell a backlash against Pres Biden’s infrastructure plan ideas that Congress would have welcomed with open arms from Trump. A big distraction is the latest call for some kind of gun control, which you may recall we had at one time (ban on assault weapons) after the Reagan assassination attempt. Why they put an expiration date on that is a mystery. So now we are back to arguments about “freedom” that are embarrassingly stupid. We may think events like this don’t affect financial markets, but don’t kid yourself–"the Biden recovery trade depends on Biden getting through the ugly GOP scrum and it’s not clear he can do it. Vaccinations, yes, a great triumph because ahead of schedule. The stimulus checks, yes, a gain but possibly a fleeting one. The infrastructure bill and tax reform are the core issues, and those are not looking so hot.

Europe faces its own issues–"a slowdown coming due to refreshed lockdowns and the vaccine blunders that are allowing the variants to get an upper hand over vaccinations. If the outlook for the US recovery is dimming, it’s even darker for Europe. That leaves the UK, surprisingly resilient, and Japan, not bad in economic performance and seemingly coming out of lockdown without the threat of a new Covid surge. Whether this is yen-favorable is doubtful–"the gains there are likely due to safe-haven sentiment.

Bottom line, whither the FX market? Anyone who says he knows is lying. We guess the risk-off dollar gains will be short-lived but not placing any bets.

