In Research China: The risk of a Taiwan war and what it implies - part 1, 11 August, we looked at the risk of a Taiwan war. In this follow-up we consider the implications, both of a possible war and of the rising tensions.
Apart from being a human tragedy with significant loss of lives, we believe a war on Taiwan would trigger a deep global recession through the effects from sanctions, huge disruption to supply chains as well as from a sharp rise in uncertainty due to the risk of a war developing into WWIII. ·
While we do not expect a war in the short term, the heightened tensions itself and risk of a war on a 5-10 year horizon, will also have implications. Companies will increasingly consider how many eggs they have in the China basket and de-globalization and decoupling trends will see an extra push. On the geopolitical front we move faster towards what could resemble a new Cold War between the West and China/Russia, albeit a different Cold War than the first, as the world will stay more connected economically and the rest of the world is reluctant to choose sides. This leads to a multipolar and more fragmented world.
A Taiwan war would have significant impact on global economy
A war on Taiwan would first and foremost be a human tragedy that would lead to a significant loss of lives. It would likely also cause economic hardship around the world, as we believe it would trigger a deep economic recession through the following channels:
1. Sanctions. China would likely face extensive sanctions from the West and could retaliate by for example restricting exports of ‘rare earth minerals’. The minerals are needed in many electronic and defence products and China is exporting the majority of these minerals today. A sharp decline in the Chinese economy would also lead to a feedback to the rest of world, with China being the second largest economy in the world in nominal terms and the largest in PPP terms. On top of this, Western companies have a lot more investments in China than was the case in Russia. Exactly because the Western world has much more vested interests in China, we do not expect the same extensive sanctions on China as has been the case with Russia. Even so, the effects would probably be significant.
2. Supply chains. Taiwan today exports around 2/3 of global microchips, which are used in all electronic products. The supply of these would likely be hugely disrupted in case of a war similar to what we have seen with exports out of Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Shipping would be impaired as ports and airports become military targets and with the Taiwan Strait being a key shipping route. Around half of the world’s container fleet passed through the strait this year and while alternative routes can be used, it will extend time and costs. Being the factory of the world, sanctions on Chinese goods could also create challenges to find alternative suppliers.
