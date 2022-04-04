USD/INR: 75.54 ▼ 0.30%.
GBP/USD: 1.3118 ▲ 0.05%.
EUR/USD: 1.1010 ▼ 0.39%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield: 6.899 ▲ 0.82%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.402 ▲ 1.16%.
Sensex: 60,611 ▲ 2.25%.
Nifty: 18,053 ▲ 2.17%.
Key highlights
-
German exports and imports jumped more than expected in February, as the effects of the war in Ukraine have yet to be reflected in foreign trade figures.
-
Investor morale in the euro zone fell to its lowest level in nearly two years in April, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to the beginning of a recession in the second quarter of 2022.
-
India's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in March as rising prices meant new orders and output grew at their weakest rate since September.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair opened at 75.77 levels and traded in the range of 75.42-75.79 with a downside bias. The USDINR pair closed at 75.54. The USDINR pair slipped today as talks progressed between Russia and Ukraine to end their weeks-long conflict. Oil slipped in volatile trading as the release of strategic reserves by consuming nations eased concerns over tight supply. The domestic equities rallied giving support to the Indian rupee. On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on the RBI policy statement and the expectation is that the central bank could keep rates unchanged.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD loses ground and gradually approaches the 1.1000 neighborhood, where some initial support seems to have emerged so far. Continued buying interest in the dollar kept the pair depressed at the beginning of the week, as market participants gauge Friday’s release of quite a solid US labor market data during March. The GBPUSD is reversing a brief dip below 1.3100, although remains almost unchanged on the day, as traders remain cautious ahead of a slew of speeches from the Bank of England officials later today.
Bond market
The 10-year G-sec benchmark opened 11 bps higher from the previous closing at 6.95% levels. The rising US yield and elevated crude prices continued to keep the bond market under pressure ahead of the RBI interest rate decision. The bond market continues to be driven by the surging global inflation and interest rate differential, leading to the selling of the emerging market sovereign bonds. The overall movement registered in the sovereign bond curve ranged within 10 bps. Later in the day, due to improved global risk sentiment, the 10-year benchmark yield cooled to close 5 bps better at 6.90% levels.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 surged to their highest closing levels in 11 weeks boosted by strength across sectors. Financial stocks were the biggest movers for both Sensex and Nifty. Broader markets also strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising 1.6% each for the day. Globally, news updates about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on financial markets remained on investors' radar.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US Factory Orders."
European markets were mixed as Western powers prepare more sanctions against Russia following allegations of civilian massacres in Ukrainian towns. US stock futures edged higher in cautious trading as investors monitored the noises coming out of the Federal Reserve.
