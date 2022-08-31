The USDJPY has been continually pushing higher as the market prices in aggressive Fed policy action. As long as the US keeps rising interest rates the USDJPY can keep moving higher as the interest rate differentials keep favouring USD strength over and above the JPY. However, the weaker the JPY becomes the more likely the Bank of Japan is going to act against it. A weak JPY is advantageous for Japan’s export market, but a strain on importers. So, here is what to expect as/if the JPY continues to rise.
Bank of Japan action
In June the USDJPY rose above 130 and the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Services Agency, and the Bank of Japan all met together. The conclusion of the meeting was that action would be taken, but no indication was given as to what that action would be.
USD/JPY at 140 is hitting the right levels
If the USDJPY makes 140 then the pair will be hitting new daily technical highs and be making a strong indication that further JPY is ahead.
This will be a key level to watch for signs of JPY intervention. However, it is probably unlikely that the BoJ would intervene here as the gains are clearly due to US policy and it would be very hard to fight the USD bids right now.
If the BoJ does intervene look at EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY
The GBP and the EUR both have medium-term reasons for weakness with recessions looming for both countries. So, should the JPY suddenly have reasons for strength then look at the potential for GBPJPY and EURJPY shorts if the BoJ starts acting to strengthen the JPY.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
