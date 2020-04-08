The right and wrong kinds of coronavirus stimulus and currency impact

Governments have reacted to the coronavirus crisis with extraordinary fiscal packages.

Deploying funds to keep people at work is better than raising unemployment benefits.

Giving money away is better than granting loans that need to be repaid.

Countries that keep the people at work and earning money may come on top.

Global fiscal stimulus is nearing $10 trillion – a sum that is hard to grasp, but nobody knows if it is enough. Coronavirus spreads quickly and there are many unknowns about the damage as epidemiologists update their models frequently. Policymakers´responses – from lockdowns to testing and other measures are also uncertain.

It is hard to assess what actions and how much money is needed. However, it is not too early to assess the character of these measures and their impact on the recovery – when it eventually happens.

Keeping people employed

The shuttering of the economy due to social distancing measures has hit several sectors hard. Airlines, restaurants, hotels, event promoters, and all shops deemed non-essential which are unable to deliver have been suffered badly. The self-employed are also in turmoil, with fewer protections in most jurisdictions.

Governments have taken a plethora of actions to mitigate the fallout and these can be divided into two groups – those who help keep workers on the payroll on those helping the unemployed. Denmark stands at one end of the scale, sending everybody to a holiday and paying most of the workers' salaries up to a ceiling.

While not all companies deserve to be kept on life support – regardless of the situation – this policy has substantial advantages apart from maintaining a low unemployment rate in the short term. Employees do not need to run and claim jobless benefits and instead have the confidence that their pay is guaranteed for a while. That encourages consumption – online and for future plans.

For employers, it also gives them peace of mind that their workers will be there when the economy opens up. While they may opt not to hold onto some workers – for reasons unrelated tot he crisis – they will have the option to make business decisions with cooler minds. For most businesses, payrolls are the vast majority of their costs and having that taken care of also reduces the chances of bankruptcy.

On the other extreme, we find the US. Congress prepared and President Donald Trump signed, employees receive additional unemployment benefits and for a longer period of time. This is a relief for the millions losing their jobs but has disadvantages.

First, it encourages employees to fire workers so they can claim unemployment benefits. Even if they intend to hire them back, not doing something is always easier than doing something – receiving the employee back is smoother than firing and re-hiring.

The detachment of the worker from the firm undermines confidence and discourages spending – even if jobless benefits provide substantial monetary compensation. Uncertainty takes its toll that may have a considerable effect on the broader economy.

The US is already working on new fiscal packages which may consist of better policies. Better labor market policies – in emergency situations and in general – result in stronger economies and currencies.

Giving money away rather than loans

The indignation from the 2008-2009 bailouts is still heard around the world. Unworthy corporations – and sometimes those that misled customers and took risks – were saved with taxpayer money. Nevertheless, this is a different crisis that requires a different response. In the COVID-19 case, the government is mandating a shutdown of the economy and companies are suffering due to obligatory lockdowns, not their actions.

It would be better to grant funds to keep these firms alive – in some cases by nationalizing them – than by lending money. From one-man show businesses to large airlines, any business that receives loans just to get by will still have to return these funds later on. That may create zombie entities that may struggle to recover. It is better to have either healthy companies or kill them off altogether – creative destruction. Zombies may slow the recovery.

Another advantage of granting money rather than lending it is that it reduces maintenance costs in the current emergency state and also later on. As mentioned, some firms should be nationalized, which raises costs, but that may be necessary for essential industries such as airlines.

Conclusion

There are heaps of uncertainties related to coronavirus, its spread, lethality, and lockdown policies. However, fiscal policies – already enacted and new ones – will likely make a mark on the recovery. Keeping people at work and granting money has advantages over propping unemployment benefits and lending money. That may make a mark on currencies.