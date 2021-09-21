The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 73.59 levels and traded in the range of 73.58-73.69 with a sideways bias and the pair closed at 73.61 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate for USDINR at 73.5907 levels. The US dollar weakened against the Indian rupee as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve`s policy outcome on Wednesday, where investors expect the central bank to indicate the timeline for slowing its $120 billion monthly bond purchases.
A record share of British manufacturers reported rising new orders this month but global supply chain problems and labour shortages held back growth in output.
Meanwhile, due to the combination of the Delta variant outbreak and stricter controls on the property and infrastructure sectors, a leading US investment bank lowered China's economic growth prediction for the next three years on Tuesday. They said its new real gross domestic product growth forecast for China for this year was trimmed to 8.0% from 8.3%, 5.3% from 6.2% in 2022, and 5.8% from 6.0% for 2023.
