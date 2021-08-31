The USDINR pair opened flat at 73.25 levels and traded in the range of 73.00-73.28 with a negative bias. The pair finally closed at day's low 73.00 levels. The Indian rupee rose against the dollar because foreign banks persistently sold dollars in anticipation of overseas investments into Indian companies raising funds through various means. A rise in domestic benchmark equity indices also supported the Indian rupee.
Moreover, the dollar remained weak globally, which further lifted sentiment for emerging-market assets, including the Indian rupee. Investors await the US key employment report on Friday. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract closed at 4.28%, against the 4.25% of the previous close. The new 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.216% ahead of domestic GDP data release. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate for USDINR at 73.15 levels.
China’s economic recovery from COVID-19 came under more pressure in August, with factory activity expanding at a slower pace and the services sector tumbling into contraction territory. Manufacturing PMI was at 50.1 in August. Indian economic growth touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending, government. GDP rose 20.1% in the three-month period, compared with a record contraction of 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier due to a near-complete Covid-induced nationwide lockdown.
