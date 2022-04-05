Markets

The EU condemned Russian war crimes in Ukraine and looks into stepping up economic sanctions. The risk of a new escalation increases and triggered a first meaningful correction higher in European bonds in over a month. German yields dropped by 1.4 bps (2-yr) to 4.9 bps (10-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. The US yield curve by contrast steepened with the front end correcting 3.5 bps lower and the very long end gaining 2.5 bps. The euro lost out against the dollar and sterling. EUR/USD returned below 1.10 with 1.0961/45 final intermediate support ahead of the March low of 1.0806. EUR/GBP almost lost 1 big figure to close at 0.8366. The technical picture in EUR/GBP remains neutral. Oil prices surged from $104/b on Friday to nearly $110/b this morning. Saudi prices increases add to negative sentiment around Ukraine. In absence of important eco data, trading dynamics will continue to be driven by geopolitics. Yesterday’s stock market gains were in this context somewhat surprising.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% this morning and for now doesn’t succumb to pressure to start a tightening cycle. The policy statement nevertheless shows green shoots about a possible imminent turn. The May 3 meeting could be too early despite updated growth and inflation forecasts. The RBA by that time will have Q1 CPI data available (Apr 27), but Q1 wage numbers (May 18) and federal elections (May 21) might warrant a delay. The central bank convenes next on June 7. Australian money markets fully discount a 25 bps rate hike at that meeting. The RBA in this morning’s statement still used subdued wage growth as prime reason not to raise policy rates yet. Nevertheless, the connotation is changing. Wage growth has picked up and in some areas the rate exceeds the pre-pandemic one. The RBA also predicts a further increase given tightness in the labour market. In its closing paragraph, the RBA dropped a reference to being “patient” as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation evolve. The Aussie dollar picked up the RBA signal with AUD/USD rising from 0.7540 towards 0.7610, taking out 0.7556 resistance in the process. The pair now trades at its strongest level since June. EUR/AUD falls below the 1.45 big figure for the first time since 2017. The Aussie dollar was G10’s best performer in Q1. A relative weak starting point, rallying commodity prices and a catch-up move in RBA interest rate expectations triggered the AUD-comeback. The Australian swap rate curve bear flattens this morning with yields rising by 14.8 bps (2-yr) to 6.5 bps (30-yr).

News headlines

The Bank of Canada’s quarterly business survey (2022Q1) showed a record 81% of companies saying they would have some or significant difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand. It highlights ongoing capacity constraints, with business citing worsened supply chain issues compared with three months ago and labour shortages. Firms expect significant growth in wages, input and output prices, the BoC found. 70% of respondents said annual CPI would surpass 3% the next two years, another record. But less than 20% expects price gains to stay above the 2% BoC target three years from now. Asked why, they referred to future improvement of supply chains and BoC rate actions. The report brings more fire to the debate within the BoC to ramp up the tightening pace. A 50 bps hike grows ever more likely. Markets price in an almost 90% chance of such a move occurring in April.

Inflation in South Korea accelerated to an 11-year high of 4.1% y/y in March (0.7% m/m), up from 3.7% in February. Core inflation excluding agricultural products and oils inched higher too, from 3.2% to 3.3% y/y. It shows surging raw material costs and energy are feeding through to consumers in the likes of housing rentals (2% y/y) and outdoor dining (6.6% y/y). The figure raises the pressure on the central bank which meets on April 14. The BoK raised rates by a total of 75 bps to 1.25% since the pandemic and stood pat in February amid growing geopolitical uncertainty. Jacked up inflation forecasts, however, suggested more hikes were under way. Now-former governor Lee said one more hike would not be considered tightening. The SK won rises marginally to USD/KRW 1210.70 this morning.

