The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.19 levels and traded in the narrow range of 74.19-74.30 with a slight upside bias. The pair finally closed at the day at 74.25 levels. The Indian rupee had opened steady against the greenback today as investors were on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole on Friday, where it is expected that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary will provide cues on when the Fed will likely begin monetary policy easing.
However, later in the day, the Indian rupee slightly dropped against the dollar because state-owned banks stepped in to purchase dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies and other importers, noting lower dollar/rupee levels. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.27%, against 4.26% of the previous close. The new 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.244% levels.
The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.30 levels. German business confidence weakened for the second straight month in August mainly due to significantly less optimism in companies' expectations. The business climate index fell to 99.4 in August from 100.7 in July. The score was expected to ease moderately to 100.4. Oil prices dropped but stayed above $70 a barrel, taking a breather after recent days' strong rally as Mexico was set to resume crude production following a major outage. The state oil firm said it expected to resume production by Aug. 30.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data
EUR/USD turns south following the release of US Durable Goods Orders, indicating stagnated economic progress. German IFO Business Climate missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is recovering as the mood sours.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3700 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD trades at fresh lows around 1.37, as demand for the US dollar gathers pace. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound.
XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792
Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree
Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s.