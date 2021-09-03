The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 73.06 levels and traded in the range of 73.02-73.15 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 73.02 levels. The Indian rupee remained steady today against the US dollar in thin trade as market participants worldwide were on the sidelines due to caution ahead of the release of non-farm payrolls data in the US. While some market participants stated that these dollar buys were for importers who wanted to benefit from lower dollar/rupee levels, some speculated that a part of these dollar buys was for the Reserve Bank of India, which may have wanted to prevent any sharp rise in the Indian rupee.
On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.35%, against the 4.33% of the previous close. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.156% levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate for USDINR at 73.07 levels. Activity in India’s dominant services sector expanded due to relaxation on lockdown restrictions in most of the states. The Markit India's Services Purchasing Managers Index rose to 56.7 last month from 45.4 in July.
Eurozone’s Retail Sales unexpectedly dropped by -2.3% MoM in July versus 0.1% expected and 1.5% last. Oil prices were largely steady today as a rebound in global demand was widely expected but a slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week weighed on prices.
