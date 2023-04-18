Share:

Outlook: Of the data due out today, upfront is Canadian CPI, expected to moderate further. The most recent core reading is a tame 4.7% in Feb from 5% and 4.4% expected today, although note that Trading Economics foresees 4.3%. The BoC has been on pause and likely to remain there—without getting a recession. 2022 growth was 2.07% and remains to be updated for Q1.

The recession-pending narrative is getting harder to hold up. Rays of light are starting to come from various directions. Yesterday it was the New York Fed’s April index of manufacturing activity, up for the first time in five months with jumps in new orders and shipments. Reuters also reports “Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders improved for a fourth straight month in April as a dearth of previously owned homes and falling mortgage rates boosted demand.”

Not quite a tidbit: the long-neglected saver is getting attention from all sides now. Apple is teaming up with Goldman to offer Apple Card users a whopping 4.15% savings account return. Et tu, Goldman? And banks everywhere are starting to offer higher savings returns, even if they still lag horribly.

We can always find a Fed Gov or two to say the Fed still has a long way to go before it can ease up on rates. On Friday it was Gov Waller and yesterday it was Richmond Pres Barkin—he wants “more evidence that inflation is settling back to our target.” To attribute the dollar surge to Fed comments is not plausible. Even super-dove Kashkari has been saying it. It’s not new. Then there is some talk about how the expectations for the first cut moved from Sept to Nov in the CME FedWatch tool. Oh, my. You can go mad keeping track of those bets, and don’t forget, they are wagers and they change every few minutes.

This is not say fresh data or a wild Fed comment can’t move the market. Of course they could. But this time we continue to perceive the dollar rallyette as a positioning issue by the Big Players. The dollar had just hit a 12+-month low. It was seriously oversold. The new move won’t get halted by fresh data or a wild Fed comment, either. It will get halted when the Big Players are good and ready. And since a big majority use technical analysis, we need to watch the technical indicators and see what works this time. A technical-driven move is more likely than a data-driven move…. Unfortunately, it’s not necessarily what will work next time.

The new outlook on global rates might be a game-changer or just a modest adjustment. Yesterday ECB chief Lagarde gave a ton of reasons to continue hiking, chiefly uncertainty about bringing down inflation fast enough. But then we got the terrible, awful, really bad ZEW index out of Germany indicating recession and questioning whether the hawks will win. Today the still-hot labor market in the UK suggests the BoE isn’t done, either. There is even a suggestion the Reserve Bank of Australia might return to the game, too. At a guess, this accounts for the dollar getting stopped in its tracks and it remains for the US session to evaluate whether this newish outlook suffices to end the correction.

As for the AUD getting a fresh boost from the RBA, whose minutes just suggested a May hike may still be in play, Commonwealth Bank says no. The real reason the AUD is struggling is the drop in commodity prices, China still not delivering stimulus, and the 2-year differential with the US. And oh yes, still hot inflation in export markets and rising rates can be a drag, too.

Current thinking about the Fed is a surefire hike by 25% at the May 3 policy meeting and then crickets for many months, whether the outdated Sept or the currently imagined November. If we look at the most rate sensitive benchmark, the 2-year is back up at 4.21%. The Reuters chart us interesting, showing the implied year-end rate at 4.64% while the Fed has 5.21%.

Forecast: We are reluctant to name the dollar corrective pushback a flash in the pan. Analysts name the relentlessness of the Fed as a key reason to exit short dollar positions. Fed govs insisting the job isn’t done are a dime a dozen. Fed funds players pushing out the first cut is sign of reasonableness. The next Fed meeting in not very far off and a lot will depend on whether Mr. Powell says that now it’s time to wait for data to confirm inflation is being whipped. If that’s what he says or suggests, then we can expect the dollar to return to no-man’s-land.

Tidbit: The Republicans plan to offer a debt ceiling bill with some serious strings attached, and claim no debt ceiling solution without the strings. The White House insists “no strings.” This is not even close to a solution. Everyone hopes the Treasury can figure out a way to fend off default, which creeps closer. The tax bill is coming due this week and for some reason, a shortfall is being penciled in. If tax revenues are weak, yields will have to rise, as already seen in the 3-month bill yield jumping 5.08% at yesterday’s auction. Eek! That’s 3-month, not 3-year.

Tidbit: The Fox-Dominion defamation case is going forward today after failure to come to a settlement yesterday. At a guess, Fox was willing to pay the $1.6 billion fine but not willing to admit lying to the audience, on air and repeatedly, as Dominion has asked for. The other voting machine company suing Fox is licking its chops. The amount of misinformation/disinformation abroad in the land is shocking and potentially horribly damaging. You have to wonder how much of it is generated by the Commies, who seem to have the radical right in their pocket, the irony of all ironies considering their rabid anti-Commie history. This is the more pressing of the threats to democracy than China.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

