The word recession is starting to appear more and more often not only in the media but also in the statements of the most important institutions and people in the world. Recently, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank warned of a global recession, and now also the CEOs of the largest banks are echoing.
Recession in the USA?
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC on Monday that the US economy "is still doing well" but expects it to enter a recession in the next nine months, BBN reported.
Dimon warned that high inflation and rising interest rates, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, are "very, very serious things that I think will probably push the United States and the world - I mean Europe is already in recession - and they're likely to put the United States into some kind of recession six to nine months from now. "
Several US Federal Reserve officials said that the US could still avoid recession, and some stressed that even if the economy slipped into a recession, the bank should not stop at rate hikes.
Recession: What could it mean for the markets?
Looking at business cycles, the documented economic recession phase could be characteristic of the late bear market phase. This may mean, in turn, that previously markets were in a bear market awaiting a recession. When this one actually shows up, the bear market may be in its final stage. Nevertheless, the bottom of a bearish market may also depend on how long the recession will last, how many quarters it will take, and how deep it will be.
