Outlook: The sole story today is inflation—inflation rising everywhere, and far faster than we expected only two weeks ago. After the NZ Reserve Bank overnight, today we get the Bank of Canada, expected to follow suit with 50 bp or perhaps 25 bp plus a sizeable QT. We remain puzzled as to why the CAD is out of favor and has been falling since last Tuesday (April 5). Note that Canada did relatively more QE than any other central bank in terms of exploding its balance sheet and thus has farther to go to “normalization.”

There are three parties to blame, so to speak—Russia for starting a stupid war and driving up the price of oil, China shutting down and driving up supply chain blockages and costs, and central banks for having engaged is vast amount of QE so that tightening against inflation is far, far harder, will take longer and will be more disruptive in ways we can’t picture yet—without being able to address the true underlying causes of inflation.

While the focus is on rate hikes, the real tightening comes in the form of reversing QE. The Fed says it will begin but will the ECB? It meets tomorrow with observers bating their breath for some forward guidance clues on asset purchases. Remember that last time, Lagarde all but said out loud that asset purchases have to end before hiking can be considered.

The outlook for already rising inflation in the West is worsening from the supply chain side—because of China. The Bloomberg Asia economist says “Asia supply chain stress is set to worsen in the months ahead, adding to concern about global inflation. The war in Ukraine is driving up fuel prices and Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown is gumming up the world’s biggest port. The data doesn’t all point in one direction, but elevated commodity costs and longer delivery times signal persistent snarls.”

Inflation is rising everywhere in Asia. These are US suppliers, too.

We are starting to get what could be a major shift in the USD/yuan relationship. As the Chinese economy was slowing down while the US economy was recovering smartly, the higher Chinese yields were attractive to western investors. The yield advantage just went away—see the chart from the WSJ. On Monday, the US 10-year closed at 2.779% while the Chinese closed at 2.767%. Expectations persist that China will remain accommodative while the US will remain on the tightening path, putting the dollar at the advantage.

Foreigners are already departing China, with bond holdings cut by more than $15 billion in March for the second month of outflows and over half of it sovereign. The WSJ neglects to mention that property company defaults are a major factor. Foreigners still hold the equivalent of $560 billion in Chinese debt, including bonds issued by domestic financial institutions. It does think to include that real returns remain higher in China than in the US, if you believe Chinese inflation data.

See the chart. Can the dollar/yuan be bottoming? Well, not yet. The green line is the 40-week moving average.

We get some good data tomorrow, including US retail sales and consumer sentiment. The question starting to rise to the surface is “Can US resilience and robustness persist in the face of shortages that drive up inflation to unbearable heights?” The average Joe can accept inflation but not, probably, shortages. In the UK, which so often leads, the public is protesting energy costs. We may be at the beginning of something socio-political in the US that will affect the governments’ responses beyond releasing strategic reserves and removing state gas taxes. It’s a little scary.

Overall, though, conditions still favor a strong dollar.

Fun Tidbit: We are a bit jaded (and skeptical) about energy innovations that will take us off fossil fuels. But Euronews has a dandy story about a Swedish University prof and his invention that can store solar energy for 18 years and even send it from Europe to China.

