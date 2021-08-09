The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.22 levels and traded in the range of 74.21-74.29 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.26 levels. The rupee fell against the dollar today because the US dollar rose after an upbeat jobs report in the US fuelled the expectation of a sooner-than-expected tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. Investors now await key inflation data in the world's largest economy, due Wednesday, for further cues on economic recovery.
The one-year swap rate ended at 3.93% against 3.98% on Friday, and the five-year OIS rate settled at 5.27%, against the previous close of 5.30%. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.34%, against 4.33% recorded in the previous close. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.221% levels. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.23 levels.
China's CPI grew to 1% in July from a year earlier. Even though it was lower than the 1.1% reported in June, it beat analyst estimates of a 0.8% increase. Eurozone’s investor sentiment snapped its uptrend and dropped more than expected in August. The gauge dropped to 22.2 in August from 29.8 in July vs. a reading of 29.0 expected. Oil prices fell nearly 4% today, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.
