The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 75.72 levels and traded in the range of 75.42-75.74 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.60 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.5925 levels. The USDINR pair slipped, buoyed by a rebound in domestic equities and persistent sales of dollars by banks on account of corporate inflows. The pair saw a gap-down opening of 18 paise at 75.72 because domestic and other Asian equities rebounded in early trade after yesterday's sharp fall.
Reports of an extra budget to fund the Japanese government's economic stimulus package to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, and positive news on vaccines against the Omicron variant lifted risk sentiment in Asian stock markets. Moderna Inc said that the third dose of its vaccine increased antibody levels against the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which boosted confidence that the surge in COVID-19 infections may be contained.
Dollar sales by the RBI above the 76-a-dollar mark also led to exporters trimming their dollar holdings. This persistent dollar selling led to the Indian currency breaching the key technical level of 75.60 which triggered stop-losses and exaggerated dollar sales by traders. However, the pair settled off near 75.60 levels, as domestic equities gave up most of the gains. The dollar was weak against major currencies, after a setback to US President's investment bill. On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract was at 4.61% as against 4.58% on Monday.
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.
Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.