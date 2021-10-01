The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.32 levels and traded in the range of 74.12-74.35 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at the day's low of 74.12 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.2644 levels. The Indian rupee initially weakened against the dollar today because domestic equity indices fell following a sharp overnight fall in Asian and global equities, adding that investors were concerned about surging inflation due to the recent rise in crude oil and energy prices.
The rupee was also weighed down due to strength in the dollar that moved near its highest levels in a year against a basket of major currencies. However, the Indian rupee recovered some losses as foreign banks stepped in to sell dollars for overseas investments into Indian companies raising funds. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.44% as against 4.43% of the previous close. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.247%.
India's manufacturing activity expanded, rising from 52.3 in August to 53.7 in September. The Manufacturing PMI data highlighted a stronger expansion in overall business conditions across the sector. German retail sales rose 1.1% on the month in August, a rebound from the revised 4.5% drop the previous month but below the 1.5% increase expected. The annualized Eurozone CPI rose by 3.4% in September, beating expectations of 3.3% while up from August’s reading of 3.0%. Focus today will be on the ISM PMI and PCE Price index datasets.
