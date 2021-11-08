The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.25 levels and traded in the range of 73.99-74.26 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.02 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.1106 levels. The pair slipped because foreign banks sold dollars for overseas investments into Indian companies raising funds through initial public offerings. Some banks sold dollars also for deliverables accumulated in their Nostro accounts after Thursday's and Friday's trading holidays in India. Investors now await data on US inflation this week, with the October producer price index due on Tuesday and the consumer price index for October due Wednesday.
Most Asian currencies were slightly up against the dollar in early trade today as the yields on the 10-year US Treasury note plummeted on Friday despite better-than-expected jobs data for October. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract settled static at 4.73% as compared to the previous close.
Investor morale in the Eurozone rose in November for the first time since July as investors expected supply bottlenecks and higher prices to hold back the economy only temporarily, a survey showed. Sentix's index for the Eurozone rose to 18.3 from 16.9 in October. A Reuters poll had pointed to a November reading of 15.5. Oil prices rose as positive signs for global economic growth supported the outlook for energy demand, while Saudi Arabia's state-owned producer Aramco raised the official selling price for its crude.
