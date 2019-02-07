As with central bank policy worldwide, the RBA is taking out an insurance policy. The question is against what?
Beginning at 1.5% the RBA has 150 points to cede before having to resort to some form of extra-rate policy.
In traditional counter-cyclical rate policy, where a reduction cycle is intended to head off or alleviate a recession 1.5% would be considered too small to have the desired economic impact.
The post-recession economic growth profile of countries with very low or zero rates provides no evidence that rates at or near the zero bound give a sustained boost to economic performance.
A look at Japan seems to indicate that they become almost irrelevant except in one important fashion. The longer they are in place the harder they are to remove.
Reuters
The US/China cold trade war is proving to have a longer life than many anticipated in January 2018. Its impact on the Chinese economy has not induced Xi Jinping to cut a deal with President Trump.
If the slowdown in China's growth continues the length of the dispute then Australia will also have a longer run of slow growth.
That possibility is what has the RBA shopping for insurance.
