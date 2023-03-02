Let’s start today’s analysis with a very short-term chart (hourly candlesticks) featuring the GDXJ ETF – a proxy for junior mining stocks. These miners have been the most volatile part of the precious metals sector – at least, it’s the more popular part.
As I had indicated earlier, the big-volume decline that we saw on the hourly candlestick was likely to trigger another quick rally. Indeed, we saw another sizable intraday upswing that allowed us to take profits from our quick long positions.
Why did I take profits there instead of waiting for the junior miners to move to even the first of their classic Fibonacci retracement levels?
Two reasons:
1. My idea behind the previous long position was to catch the “easy” part of the rally, as given the strength of the medium-term downtrend, the biggest risk was to miss profits from the decline.
2. The mid-Feb. intraday highs also served as at least somewhat important resistance.
You can see the latter even more clearly on the below chart.
You can additionally see that it was not just the GDXJ ETF that touched the resistance created by the previous intraday highs. We saw the same thing in the GLD ETF (a proxy for gold).
The SLV ETF (proxy for silver) wasn’t even that strong. The white metal topped below its mid-Feb… lows.
What’s next? Well, given the critical action in the stock market that we just saw, it seems quite likely that the next move lower is already underway, or it could start very soon.
The thing is that the S&P 500 moved below its rising support line based on the October and December 2022 lows and also its declining support line – thus invalidating a breakout above it.
There was some back-and-forth movement after those breakdowns, and they were verified as a result. Thanks to this, we know that those moves lower were not accidental or artificial. To be precise, one can never be 100% certain on anything on the market, but the above seems very likely.
Since stocks and the precious metals market declined together and then rallied together, it seems that they can slide together in the following weeks as well.
So, all in all, it seems that the next big move lower is either already underway or about to start.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims weekly gains on USD strength, hovers near 1.0600 Premium
EUR/USD dropped to 1.0575 during the American session on Thursday after the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, boosting the US Dollar. Greenback’s strength lasted until a late rally in Wall Street. After a relatively quiet session, more consolidation seems likely ahead of the Asian session.
AUD/USD falls approaching critical 0.6700 area Premium
AUD/USD found resistance at around 0.6760 and turned to the downside on the back of a stronger US Dollar on Thursday after solid economic data from the US. The Aussie is among the weakest in the G10 space after the lates round of Australian economic data. The Service PMI is due on Friday.
Gold: Near-term buyers defend the $1,830 area Premium
XAU/USD eases on Thursday as the US Dollar found some fresh impetus in concerning headlines. After hitting a one-week high of $1,844.47 a troy ounce, Gold retreated towards the $1,830 price zone. The pair staged a modest recovery after Wall Street’s opening, but the lack of momentum in stock markets limits the upside.
The crypto market tries to buck negative
Cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 1.2% overnight to $1.07 trillion. This level has been the focus of attention since Sunday, reflecting the consolidation of the participant’s strengths. The cryptocurrency fear and greed index is back in the 50s. Since January, periods of greed are alternating with a neutral sentiment, not fear.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strong figure set to catapult US Dollar to new highs Premium
Consolidation or extension? That is the question for many forex traders when they see prices nearing the limits – and also for the leading indicator for America's largest sector. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) publishes its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the services sector, and markets are watching.