There is not much change in the cycle perspective, it looks like the 12th May trend change window is the due date for a cycle-induced continuation of the risk-off scenario. Until then we will prefer trades to be opened or kept on the back of a rising risk appetite or at least a complacent environment.

The AUDNZD long, (ID 41877501) is a position- and trend-following trade we are in now. We can already see how the cross impulsively crept up to 1.0670 (floating +60 pips), a former support broken last November, and tried to sneak over it. A clearance of that level will call for a move 90 pips higher. We see a void of resistances until 1.0760 and possibly 1.0800 (a descending multi-month trendline). We will therefore keep the trade open and add to it in the coming sessions.

