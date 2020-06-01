The rapid escalation of social discord in the United States highlights another reason that debt this decade will spiral out of control. The US dollar starts the month on a down note after May showed the biggest monthly USD decline since December. Aussie, silver and CAD lead, while JPY and CHF lag. The USDX chart highlights the latest headfake from the US dollar, possibly justifying Ashraf's repeated calls for shorting USD bounces, instead of joining the herd calls of buying USD rallies. CFTC positioning data showed few notable changes.
The scope and spread of US protests is truly shocking with more cities implementing curfews than any time since Martin Luther King Jr's assassination in 1968. Markets were paying very little attention on Friday but to start the week the US dollar is slumping and gold is higher.
The protests are also another reason to be skeptical about growth and wary of a further spike in virus cases (not just because of the protests themselves, but because they show that people are quickly abandoning social distancing).
Without touching on the social causes of the protests (you can find plenty of that elsewhere) the economic playbook is clear. Historically, there are two ways governments deal with social unrest: By increasing social spending; or by increasing authoritarianism.
Both are costly. Given that the virus has already extinguished fiscal discipline and that there's no appetite for tax hikes, this adds another reason to expect this decade to be dominated by runaway fiscal spending and debt monetization.
What's interesting in early trade is that the US dollar is lagging, suggesting this is a uniquely American problem. That's an interesting potential paradigm.
What's also notable is that the Australian dollar broke above resistance near 0.6700. It's a country that's levered to global growth but it's also one that has largely defeated the coronavirus and where runaway fiscal spending is less of a concern – at least for now.
Less surprising is that gold and silver are higher again. At a time like this, there's no need to overthink the simple safe haven trade.
CFTC Commitments of Traders
Speculative net futures trader positions as of the close on Tuesday. Net short denoted by - long by +.
EUR +75K vs +72K prior GBP -22K vs -19K prior JPY +35K vs +28K prior CHF +9K vs +9K prior CAD -34K vs -35K prior AUD -40K vs -39K prior NZD -15K vs -16K prior
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data
EUR/USD trades well above the 1.1100 threshold after the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market’s expectations, printing at 43.1 in May. European figures improved from record lows, but contractions still worrisome in the region.
GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs
GBP/USD extends its advance as US data missed the market’s expectations while UK manufacturing output improved in May as lockdown restrictions started to ease.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold: Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful slide
Gold extended its steady intraday pullback from over one-week tops and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1730 region.
WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is posting small losses in the European session, extending its upside consolidation phase from three-month tops of 35.89, reached in early Asia.